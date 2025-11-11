Purdue Not Among Finalists for 5-Star Forward in 2026 Class
Purdue is no longer in the running to land Cameron Williams. The five-star forward in the 2026 class narrowed his list down to three options: Arizona, Duke, and Texas. He is set to make his final decision on Friday, Nov. 14, according to a report from 247Sports.
Williams is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and was high on Purdue's radar throughout the recruiting process. He took an official visit to campus in mid-September, and the Boilermakers seemed like a true contender to land the top-five talent.
On Tuesday, though, 247Sports reported that Williams will make his commitment announcement on Friday, and Purdue was not among the finalists for his pledge.
During his junior season at St. Mary's in Phoenix, Williams enjoyed a stellar campaign. He averaged 18.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 1.8 steals per contest. Williams shot 51% from the floor and 36% from three-point range.
What does Purdue's current class look like?
There are currently three players committed to Purdue's 2026 class. The Boilermakers rank 10th nationally with the collection of talent committed to the program.
Luke Ertel, 4-star guard
Ertel was the first player in the 2026 recruiting class to commit to Purdue, making a verbal pledge to the program in August 2024. He started as a three-star prospect, but he ascended quickly after a tremendous junior season at Mt. Vernon and a great run on the AAU circuit.
The 6-foot-1 guard is now ranked as the No. 41 overall player in the class and is a four-star prospect. During the 2024-25 campaign at Mt. Vernon, Ertel averaged 22.7 points, 4.0 assists, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. He also shot 51% from the floor and 45% from three-point range.
Jacob Webber, 4-star forward
Webber might be one of the top shooters in the 2026 class. His game is similar to current Boilermaker Fletcher Loyer, with a great ability to catch-and-shoot, but is also capable of getting to his pull-up. He is a solid fit for Purdue at the three spot at 6-foot-6.
Webber is currently ranked as the No. 72 player in the class and has earned a four-star ranking. This past year, he averaged 21.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest. He also shot 46% from the field, 42% from three-point range, and 90% from the free throw line.
Rivers Knight, 3-star forward
Knight is the most recent commitment to Purdue, making his announcement in September. He's a 6-foot-8 forward who currently attends La Lumiere prep in LaPorte, Ind. 247Sports ranks Knight as the No. 239 prospect in the cyle and he's considered a three-star talent.
Prior to attending La Lumiere, Knight attended Jordan High School in Durham, N.C. During his junior season, he averaged a double-double of 17.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. He also averaged 4.0 blocks and 2.1 assists per contest.
