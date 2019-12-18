PurdueMaven
Boilers' 2020 Recruiting Class Ranks in Top 30

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue signed 20 recruits on the first day of the Early Signing Period Wednesday, adding three 4-star recruits to the roster.

The Boilermakers' class ranks No. 30 nationally according to the 247Sports.com composite. That ranked seventh in the Big Ten.

The class consists of four linebackers, offensive linemen and wide receivers, two defensive linemen, safeties and cornerbacks and one running back and quarterback.

The recruits hail from 13 different states and districts, with five from Michigan, three from New Jersey, two from Texas and one each from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin.

There are up to nine potential early-enrollees in the class.

Purdue's 2020 recruiting class by position

  • Quarterback: 
  • Michael Alaimo (St. Joseph Regional, Montvale, N.J.)
  • Running back: 
  • Tirek Murphy (Christ the King, Middle Village, N.Y.)
  • Wide receiver: 
  • Maliq Carr (Oak Park, Oak Park, Mich.)
  • Marcellus Moore (Plainfield North, Plainfield, Ill. )
  • Collin Sullivan (Round Rock, Round Rock, Texas)
  • Abdur-Rahmaan Yasen (Walled, Southfield, Mich.)
  • Offensive line: 
  • Jared Bycznski (Berea-Midpark, Berea, Ohio)
  • Nalin Fox (Notre Dame Prep, Pontiac, Mich.) 
  • Gus Hartwig (Zionsville, Zionsville, Ind.)
  • Josh Kaltenberger (Seneca Valley, Harmony, Pa.)
  • Defensive line:
  • Bryce Austin (Southfield A&T, Southfield, Michigan)
  •  Greg Hudgins III (St. John's College Prep, Washington, D.C.)
  • Linebacker: 
  • Kydran Jenkins (Jefferson County, Louisville, Ga.);
  • Ben Kreul (Catholic Memorial, Waukesha, Wisconsin); 
  • DaMarcus Mitchell (Southwest Mississippi Community College, Thibodaux, La.);
  • Clyde Washington (Lenape, Medford, N.J.)
  • Secondary: 
  • Geovante Howard (Kilgore Community College, Missouri City, Texas);
  • Sanoussi Kane (Blair Academy, Blair, N.J.); 
  • Anthony Romphf (Southfield A&T, Southfield, Michigan), 
  • Antonio Stevens (Battle Ground Academy, Nashville, Tenn.)

Here's what Jeff Brohm had to say about his class:

