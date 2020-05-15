BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Purdue's Ryan Newman: 'I Feel Like a Complete Walking Miracle'

tombrew94

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ryan Newman knows he was in a bad wreck during the Daytona 500 in February. He just doesn't remember any of the details, or what happened in the immediate aftermath of one of NASCAR's scariest-ever crashes.

“That’s the part, for me, that makes me feel how special it really was – the miracle part of it,” Newman said Thursday in a Zoom teleconference. “Because I don’t remember anything about being in the hospital. I couldn’t tell you who came to visit me. I couldn’t tell you who was in the room. 

"But I do remember putting my arms around my daughter’s chests and walking out and holding their hands as I did that. And that tells me that God was involved, that tells me that I was blessed in more ways than one. … I feel like a complete walking miracle.”

Newman's wreck too place on Feb. 17, and the immediate fears were that he wouldn't survive the crash. Two days later, he walked out of the hospital, with girls in tow.

Newman didn't have any internal organ damage or broken bones, just a head injury that he calls a “brain bruise.” Other than that, he was fine.

“The reality is you need to give time for a bruise to heal, and what I needed was time for my brain to heal,” Newman said. “I’ve really felt completely normal since, I guess in the last eight weeks. No problem, no question. 

That doesn’t mean that I was, and that’s why when it comes time to having a bruise heal, especially one you can’t see, you have to be extra careful.”

And he was – and still is.

Before NASCAR’s COVID-19 competition pause back in March, Newman actually did a private test at Darlington Raceway. The run ended up being about 30 laps total at speed. It was Newman’s first time behind the wheel of a race car on track since Daytona International Speedway.

“I was so excited and ready to go and just kind of prove myself that I actually had to slow myself down and make sure that I didn’t go out there and fence it on the first lap by trying too hard,” Newman said. “So I never felt like I had to be apprehensive towards it, other than the fact that I wanted to make sure that I didn’t mess up my own test. I was there to prove that I was valid in the seat again.”

NASCAR medically cleared Newman three weeks ago, so he's looking forward to the return of the series on Sunday at Darlington, S.C. 

The 42-year-old can't wait to get back behind the wheel.

“I’m hoping to do every lap,” Newman said, “and then one more after that.”

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Commissioners Discuss Options for College Football Season

Sports Illustrated had the chance to talk to all the power brokers in college football about what might happen this fall, and they're all over the place in what might happen.

tombrew94

Purdue Guard Nojel Eastern Transfers to Michigan

Days after Purdue guard Nojel Eastern entered the transfer portal, he has committed to Michigan.

Brett Douglas

3-Star Michigan WR Deion Burks Commits to Purdue

Purdue landed Deion Burks, a three-star wide receiver from Belleville, Mich., to its 2021 recruiting class.

Brett Douglas

My Two Cents: What's Wrong at Purdue? Absolutely Nothing

Matt Painter has lost two players to transfer since Purdue's basketball season ended, but there is no underlying problem. The Boilermakers are going to be just fine.

tombrew94

Here's What Matt Painter Said on Dan Dakich's Radio Show Wednesday

There's been a lot going on with Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter since the season ended two months ago, and he talked about it with radio host Dan Dakich.

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew

Get Your DVR Ready, It's a Purdue Takeover Thursday on BTN

It's all Boilermakers classics all day long, starting at 6 a.m. Thursday on the Big Ten Network, so don't miss some of these great events and games.

tombrew94

Breaking News: Nojel Eastern Enters Transfer Portal

Purdue point guard Nojel Eastern enters transfer portal.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Grad Ryan Newman To Make NASCAR Return After Crash

After fiery wreck on the last lap of February's Daytona 500, Ryan Newman makes his return to NASCAR next weekend.

Brett Douglas

Don Shula Was Always More Than Just a Coach to Bob Griese

Bob Griese and Don Shula did amazing things together with the Miami Dolphins, and both are in the Hall of Fame. Griese mourned the passing of his coach, who died Monday at age 90.

tombrew94

by

Rob H

Purdue President Mitch Daniels: 'Our Intention is to Open School' in the Fall

The return to some sort of on-campus normalcy seems to be becoming more of a possibility now, based on comments by Purdue president Mitch Daniles on Tuesday.

tombrew94