Two 2026 Purdue Basketball Targets Commit Elsewhere — What's Next for the Boilers?
Tuesday wasn't a good day on the recruiting front for Purdue. A pair of 2026 targets, Bo Ogden and Ralph Scott, both announced commitments to other schools, leaving the Boilermakers with some spots to fill for next year's class.
Ogden, a 6-foot-5 forward out of Austin, Texas, announced his commitment to Texas early on Tuesday. Then, later in the day, 6-foot-7 forward Ralph Scott gave his pledge to Tennessee. Both were considering Purdue at the time of their announcements.
Both Ogden and Scott were four-star members of the 2026 class. Ogden ranked No. 37 overall and Scott was listed at No. 38, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Neither decision came as a major surprise, though there was some hope the Boilermakers would land at least one of the two prospects.
After Tuesday's announcements, Purdue's 2026 recruiting class remains at three commitments — Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber, and Rivers Knight, the team's most recent pledge. So, what's next for coach Matt Painter and the Boilers?
There is still plenty of talent in the 2026 class, and Purdue still has several offers on the table.
Who might Purdue still land?
Ogden and Scott were considered to be in the conversation as playing the three spot at the college level, a spot Purdue will need to fill with Fletcher Loyer departing after the 2025-26 season.
Two big names are still on the table at that position for the Boilermakers, including five-star forward Anthony Thompson and four-star wing Colben Landrew. Thompson has narrowed his list down to seven schools, and Landrew has cut his focus down to eight programs.
Both are still giving Purdue serious consideration.
The Boilermakers will also need to fill the four spot with Trey Kaufman-Renn leaving at the end of the season. Top-five prospect Cameron Williams remains in the mix for the Boilermakers and would be a major addition to the 2026 class.
Junior County, a four-star guard in the 2026 class, included Purdue in his top-five schools when he released his list in August.
Purdue still has offers out to prospects for every position of need, and there are plenty of great players who could still decide to play for Painter and his staff. Tuesday might have been a disappointing day in West Lafayette, but multiple skilled players have yet to make a final decision.
