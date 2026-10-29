Purdue's Kenna Wollard Opens Up on Medical Condition, Provides Positive Update

In August, Purdue star outside hitter Kenna Wollard revealed that she would be away from the team for a period of time due to an undisclosed medical diagnosis. On Thursday, the All-American revealed what she's been battling and provided a positive update.

Wollard was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, she revealed via her Instagram page. She provided a positive update on the situation as well.

"I'm ready to share that this past August I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Today, I found out that the treatments are working and I am on track to remission," Wollard shared. "These past couple months have been so tough but hearing the news today brought so much joy. I still have some treatments left, but I am very hopeful for what's ahead.

"I never would have thought I would be spending my senior year this way, but I do believe everything happens for a reason and this is God's way of making me a stronger, better person."

Wollard played in Purdue's first exhibition game of the season but was absent from the second. Shortly before the Boilermakers opened their season against Creighton, the All-American announced that she would be away from the team to focus on her health.

To show support for their teammate, Purdue's players have been wearing periwinkle hair ribbons, Wollard's favorite color. In recent weeks, Wollard has been spending more time around her teammates and traveled with the team during its West Coast trip to play Oregon and Washington.

Dave Shondell dedicated record-breaking win to Wollard

Purdue Junior Kenna Wollard (4) and her squad celebrate the win. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Early this season, head coach Dave Shondell became the all-time winningest coach in any sport at Purdue. When the Boilermakers swept Texas A&M, Shondell won his 513th career match, passing former men's basketball coach Gene Keady for the school record.

After the match, Shondell was emotional. As happy as he was to win the match and to become the school's wins leader, his heart was heavy. He wanted Wollard to be on the floor with her teammates.

"This is about Kenna Wollard," Shondell said, fighting back emotion. "This is about Kenna Wollard and what she means to this team."

The following night, as Purdue hosted Georgia, Wollard made an appearance at Mackey Arena to support her teammates. After being away from the team for a period of time, Wollard's teammates were happy to see her smiling face back in West Lafayette.

"Kenna is a big part of our team. She's all of our best friends," Grace Heaney said. "We love her, and we love to see her."

"Seeing her beautiful face out there was amazing," Taylor Anderson added. "I hope everyone loved seeing her, too."

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