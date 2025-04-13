Former Purdue WBB Guard Rashunda Jones Commits to Big Ten Program
Former Purdue guard Rashunda Jones will continue her college career in the Big Ten. On Sunday, the ex-Boiler announced that she will be transferring to Michigan State.
Jones announced her decision with a social media post. She spent two seasons in West Lafayette before deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal following the 2024-25 campaign.
The guard will have two years of eligibility to use with the Spartans.
Jones is a 5-foot-8 guard out of South Bend, Ind. and was a prominent player for the Boilers the past two seasons. She appeared in 59 total games and made 20 starts across two seasons in West Lafayette.
As a sophomore during the 2024-25 season, Jones averaged 9.8 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. She put together one of the best performances of her career in Purdue's wins over Penn State on Feb. 27, scoring 32 points, dishing out eight assists, grabbing six rebounds and recording a steal.
Jones will join a Michigan State team that finished last season with a 22-10 record. The Spartans reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed and defeated Harvard in the first round before falling to North Carolina State in the second round.
