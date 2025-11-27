Lana McCarthy Embracing Role Off Purdue's Bench Proving Beneficial for Boilers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — When Katie Gearlds looked down the bench and told Lana McCarthy to check in on Wednesday afternoon, you could see the sophomore forward had an edge. She played the final five minutes of the first quarter, and scored four points and grabbed four rebounds without any issue.
McCarthy came in off the bench for a second straight game on Wednesday, playing behind fellow sophomore forward Kendall Puryear. McCarthy played a huge role in Purdue's 92-62 victory over Howard the day before Thanksgiving. She stuffed the stat sheet, scoring 19 points and collecting 15 rebounds by the end of the day.
In wins over Miami (OH) and Howard, McCarthy has totaled 31 points and hauled in 20 rebounds for the Boilermakers. That production has helped Purdue secure back-to-back wins after suffering consecutive losses to Purdue-Fort Wayne and Kentucky.
It was in those two losses that McCarthy realized that, rather than just playing basketball, she was thinking way too much while on the court.
"After our two losses, I felt like I was in my head and that was showing a lot," McCarthy said Wednesday. "[Coach Katie Gearlds] saw that. She's worked with me for two years, and she understands how I'm thinking and how that translates on the court. She told me, 'Don't even worry about scoring. That will come. I just need you to be the best defender, rebounder, and screener that you can be. The offense will come.'"
McCarthy struggled to get into a rhythm in games against Purdue-Fort Wayne and Kentucky. In those two games, she scored just eight total points — which included a scoreless outing against the Wildcats — and grabbed only six rebounds. She picked up four fouls in each game.
In Purdue's last two games, McCarthy has put together her most productive performances of the season. Gearlds says there hasn't been a magic formula, but she told the sophomore forward to focus on things within her control.
"I pulled her to the side the other day and told her to quit thinking about scoring," Gearlds said. "Control what you can control, focus on rebounding, focus on playing defense, you're one of the best screeners on our club. Do those things, and everything else is going to come together.
"I think she was putting too much pressure on herself to score the basketball. Just let the game come to her a little bit."
Some players may pout and mope about moving from starter to bench player. But McCarthy said she's comfortable with Puryear starting and coming off the bench to provide that extra punch.
Those conversations with Gearlds have helped McCarthy make the transition.
"Me and KG have had a lot of conversations, before and after practice, talking about what I can do, what my role is, and how I can deliver that best," McCarthy said. "I think just having those conversations has really helped me."
McCarthy can watch game unfold
One of the benefits of coming off the bench is getting a chance to evaluate what's happening through the first four or five minutes. McCarthy says she's not sulking while on the sideline, but instead studying how she can make an impact when her number is called.
"I think that's the biggest difference between starting and coming off the bench — understanding the flow of the game, seeing what the post is doing, what I can do to fix it, bring energy," McCarthy said. "I think it's good for me to watch [Puryear] go out there and show me how to do it."
McCarthy started the first four games for the Boilermakers this season. In those games, she averaged 5.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and nearly four fouls per game. In the last two games, the forward has averaged 15.5 points, 10 rebounds, and just 2.5 fouls per contest.
She's also made 12-of-15 shots from the floor.
Whether or not McCarthy's role off the bench is permanent is yet to be determined. But in the last two games, she's made the most of her opportunities.
