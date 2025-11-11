Purdue Women's Basketball Still Learning to 'Play Faster Early This Season
Katie Gearlds wants her team to play fast. That's been the goal since the offseason for Purdue women's basketball. Through two games, the Boilermakers have tried to push the tempo, but there's still plenty of room for improvement.
Purdue goes on the road this week, playing Purdue-Fort Wayne on Wednesday. After a 2-0 start to the year, Gearlds has liked what she's seen, but says her team still has learn to play fast without making mistakes.
"I still think we have to be intentional about playing faster, making sure we're taking the right shots," Gearlds said on Tuesday. "With playing faster comes some sloppy play or trying to get the ball in the right person's hands, that kind of thing. We have to learn through that, play through that."
Freshman guard Hila Karsh and junior transfer guard Kiki Smith have been the two players who have stood out most from an offensive standpoint in Purdue's first two games. Karsh was named the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week after averaging 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game, while shooting 71.4% from three-point range and 68.4% from the floor.
Smith has proven to be a microwave player, heating up in the second quarter of Purdue's win over Fairleigh Dickinson and finding a rhythm in the second half against Eastern Illinois. She scored 19 points against FDU and added 11 against EIU.
Another junior transfer guard, Tara Daye, has also been impressive through the first two contests, creating transition opportunities with her defensive presence. She's provided a nice balance for the Boilers, averaging nine points, six rebounds, three assists, and more than one steal per game.
With nearly a week in-between games, Purdue is hoping to find a rhythm offensively as it prepares for Purdue-Fort Wayne. It's especially important, as the Boilermakers travel to play No. 23 Kentucky on Tuesday, Nov. 18, a big challenge for Gearlds' squad.
Through two games, Purdue's offense has produced enough to get off to a 2-0 start. But there's still a lot more the Boilermakers are hoping to uncover this month before jumping into Big Ten play in December.
How to watch Purdue vs. Purdue Fort Wayne
For those wanting to tune in to Wednesday night's game between the Boilermakers and Mastadons, here's the information you need to know:
- What: Purdue (2-0) vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne (0-2)
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. (1,800 capacity)
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Stream: ESPN-Plus
- Radio: 95.3 BOB FM
- All-time series: Purdue leads the all-time series 5-0
Related stories on Purdue women's basketball
KARSH DELIVERING IN BIG WAYS: Hila Karsh scored 24 points in her second game at Purdue, leading the Boilermakers to an 82-67 victory over Eastern Illinois on Thursday night. CLICK HERE
NO VICTORY LAPS AFTER FDU WIN: Purdue posted a convincing 67-48 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Monday night in the season opener, but the Boilermakers were frustrated with their performance. CLICK HERE