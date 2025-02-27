2025 NFL Combine: When Will Former Rutgers Scarlet Knights Participate?
It is that time of year again. The next wave of NFL prospects is preparing to showcase its overall skills to scouts and talent evaluators.
The 2025 NFL Combine will begin on Thursday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This is where players will get the chance to improve their stock ahead of the NFL Draft.
This year, there will be five Scarlet Knights taking part in the combine. This is the most for the program since 2013 when Rutgers sent six participants. In recent years, Max Melton and Isiah Pacheco have set the standard at the combine and have found success at the NFL level.
Kyle Monangai leads the way after closing the door on a historic career at Rutgers. He was named First Team All-Big Ten in 2024, rushing for 1,279 yards on 256 carries with 13 touchdowns. This came after leading the Big Ten in rushing in 2023. Perhaps the most impressive part of Monangai's career is that he did not fumble in 669 carries.
Linebacker Tyreem Powell became one of the defensive leaders for Rutgers in recent years. When on the field, Powell was a force in the middle but struggled with injuries at times. He missed the final five games of the 2023 season after suffering an injury against Indiana. While working his way back in the winter, Powell tore his Achilles but was able to return to the field in 2024.
Cornerback Robert Longerbeam and offensive tackle Hollin Pierce will also hit the combine after being multi-year starters for Rutgers. Long snapper Austin Riggs will round out the group of five being sent down from Piscataway.
The action will begin on Thursday and the Scarlet Knights will be well-represented throughout the weekend.
2025 NFL Combine Schedule
Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive Lineman & Linebackers, 3pm ET
Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive Backs & Tight Ends, 3pm ET
Saturday, March 1: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, & Running Backs, 1pm ET
Sunday, March 2: Offensive Lineman, 1pm ET