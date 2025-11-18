Are The Incoming Transfers Working Out For Rutgers' Men's Basketball?
Three games into the 2025-26 season and Rutgers are currently sitting with a perfect winning streak with their revamped roster. The Scarlet Knights welcomed three transfer-portal additions to replace three departures from last year’s squad. While it’s still early to give a verdict on whether these transfers were worth it, we can look at how they've fit into the team so far.
Tariq Francis
Coming from NJIT, Francis thrashed Rider for 22 points in the opener, showing his offensive chops that made him a 19.2-point-per-game threat at the mid-major level. However, against Lehigh, we saw a clear drop in his minutes as the staff went for a more defensive strategy.
To make himself a constant on the court, Francis must prove he can defend and contribute without needing 30+ minutes to score. While he didn’t have enough matches to prove his full potential yet, the sooner he goes through his adjustment period at The Scarlet Knights, the sooner he can become a true asset.
Darren Buchanan Jr.
The George Washington transfer has settled in quickly as a reliable sixth man for the Knights. Averaging 20.7 minutes off the bench, Buchanan posts 8.7 points and four rebounds while providing the gritty, defensive-minded play Steve Pikiell loves.
His willingness to guard multiple positions keeps him on the floor, and his scoring potential becomes more evident as he becomes comfortable with his new squad. With what we have seen so far, Buchanan is the perfect fit for the classic Pikiell mold, doing the little things that win games, and he looks like a clear upgrade if he continues his growth.
Baye Fall
The former McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit has barely seen the floor for more than five minutes in his previous seasons. After barely playing at Arkansas and Kansas State, unfortunately, it looks the same at Rutgers for the Fall.
Even during the less pressure encounters of the early schedule against Rider, Maine, and Lehigh, Fall failed to get into the court. Fans have seen almost nothing from the 7-footer (6'11’’), which is why he is the biggest concern among all the incoming transfers so far. While a breakout is still possible, Fall needs it as soon as possible, because as a Junior, the time is not on his side.
In the end, Buchanan looks like an immediate win. Francis brings scoring potential but must adapt to a reduced, defense-first role. Fall’s non-factor status is the clearest drawback so far. With American visiting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. (Big Ten Plus), Pikiell has another low-stakes chance to integrate his transfers before the schedule stiffens.
After American, the Knights face Central CT before matching up with a serious opponent, Tennessee. These two matchups are the prime opportunities for Fall and Francis to secure their goodwill in the team.
