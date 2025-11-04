Complete Breakdown Of Rutgers 2025-2026 Men’s Basketball Season
After two straight 15-17 campaigns capped by last year's disappointment, Rutgers men's basketball is all set to enter the 2025-26 slate. With Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey now in the NBA, head coach Steve Pikiell has welcomed the new lineup with open arms. Ten newcomers join four returnees as the Scarlet Knights return to court.
Starting Slate
The season starts on November 6, 2025, with five straight home games against mid-to-low majors: Rider (Nov. 6), Maine (Nov. 11), Lehigh (Nov. 15), American (Nov. 19), and Central Connecticut State (Nov. 22). The expectations are high for these games as experts believe, Scarlets should come out of it unscathed with a 5-0.
The real challenge begins in Las Vegas at the Players Era Tournament. Rutgers faces No. 18 Tennessee (Nov. 24) and Notre Dame (Nov. 25). Back home, No. 1 Purdue visits on December 3. Then it's No. 7 Michigan on the road (Dec. 7) and the Garden State Hardwood Classic at Seton Hall (Dec. 14). There’s some notable hype with this rivalry match against Seton Hall.
The first half of the slate closes with two more matches, against Pennsylvania (Dec. 21) and Delaware State (Dec. 30), both at home. Both of these matches should be won by the Knights.
Big Ten Slate
Conference play opens with home games against Ohio State (Jan. 3) and Oregon (Jan. 6), both of these teams beat Rutgers last year. A road trip to No. 17 Illinois (Jan. 9) follows before Northwestern visits (Jan. 12).
January's Midwest swing: No. 24 Wisconsin (Jan. 18), Iowa (Jan. 21), Indiana (Jan. 24), and No. 22 Michigan State (Jan. 28). West Coast travel wraps the month with matchups against USC (Feb. 1) and No. 12 UCLA (Feb. 4).
February offers some breathing room for the Knights after a rough schedule. Only one ranked opponent, No. 22 Michigan State (Mar. 6), appears in the final stretch. Five of the last eight games come against 2024-25 Big Ten bottom rank holders: Nebraska (Feb. 7, home), Maryland (Feb. 15 home, Mar. 1 away), Penn State (Feb. 19 away, Mar. 8 home), Minnesota (Feb. 21 away), and Washington (Feb. 25 home).
All 18 Big Ten teams qualify for the conference tournament—a format tweak that guarantees Rutgers a postseason game.
Full 2025-26 Schedule
- Thu, Nov 6 – vs Rider
- Tue, Nov 11 – vs Maine
- Sat, Nov 15 – vs Lehigh
- Wed, Nov 19 – vs American University
- Sat, Nov 22 – vs Central Connecticut
- Mon, Nov 24 – vs No. 18 Tennessee * (Players Era Tournament, Las Vegas)
- Tue, Nov 25 – vs Notre Dame * (Players Era Tournament, Las Vegas)
- Wed, Dec 3 – vs No. 1 Purdue
- Sun, Dec 7 – @ No. 7 Michigan
- Sun, Dec 14 – @ Seton Hall
- Sun, Dec 21 – vs Pennsylvania
- Tue, Dec 30 – vs Delaware State
- Fri, Jan 3 – vs Ohio State
- Mon, Jan 6 – vs Oregon
- Thu, Jan 9 – @ No. 17 Illinois
- Sun, Jan 12 – vs Northwestern
- Sat, Jan 18 – @ No. 24 Wisconsin
- Tue, Jan 21 – @ Iowa
- Fri, Jan 24 – vs Indiana
- Tue, Jan 28 – vs No. 22 Michigan State
- Sat, Feb 1 – @ USC
- Tue, Feb 4 – @ No. 12 UCLA
- Fri, Feb 7 – vs Nebraska
- Sat, Feb 15 – vs Maryland
- Wed, Feb 19 – @ Penn State
- Fri, Feb 21 – @ Minnesota
- Tue, Feb 25 – vs Washington
- Sat, Mar 1 – @ Maryland
- Thu, Mar 6 – @ No. 22 Michigan State
- Sat, Mar 8 – vs Penn State
While the schedule is not absolutely brutal for the Knights, there are some matchups that can prove quite challenging and ruin Rutgers’s season plans if the team doesn’t take them seriously.
