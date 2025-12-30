Despite Offensive Struggle Rutgers Men’s Basketball Downs Delaware 65-50

Rutgers downed Delaware with a 65-50 win on Monday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena, wrapping non-conference play on a high note despite a lackluster offensive performance. The Scarlet Knights leaned on rebounding and free throws to overpower the Hornets, continuing a two-game winning streak before Big Ten action resumes.

Rutgers Hard-Earned Win To Close Their Slate

Rutgers controlled the glass from tip to buzzer, outrebounding Delaware State 52-28, including a season-high 21 offensive boards that sparked 27 second-chance points. However, all the athletic prowess worked as a good cover for the below-par shooting.

Just 17 of 57 from the field and 7 of 27 from three. Nevertheless, the Knights converted 24 of 29 free throws, including a near-flawless 20 of 22 in the second half, to secure the game.

The first half showed Rutgers’ inconsistencies. Trailing briefly early, the Knights forged a 31-24 halftime lead behind 15 second-chance points from nine offensive rebounds. While shooting remained stale, the Knights' physicality wore down Delaware State, limiting them to 24 points on 9 of 25 shooting.

FINAL - Rutgers: 65 || Delaware State: 50



It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win, as the Scarlet Knights move to 7-6 with Big Ten play up next.



👉 https://t.co/lMQZTlkF1Y pic.twitter.com/3CzNNNwsvW — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | The Knight Report (@RutgersOn3) December 30, 2025

Post-break, Rutgers opened with a 14-4 run, ballooning the lead to 20 midway through. The Hornets managed just seven field goals in the frame, shooting 7-of-26 (26.9%). Rutgers’ bench erupted for 35-11 scoring, with freshman Kaden Powers providing nine efficient points to ignite the surge.

Junior guard Tariq Francis paced the attack with 19 points, all from drives and a perfect 7 of 7 at the line. Coming off a career-high 34 against Penn, Francis attacked relentlessly, adding three steals to disrupt Delaware’s rhythm.

Sophomore forward Dylan Grant notched his second double-double of the week: 18 points and 10 rebounds, including six offensive rebounds. He went 5-of-12 from the field but drained 6-of-7 free throws, plus three steals and two assists.

Junior center Emmanuel Ogbole anchored the interior with 12 rebounds, seven offensive, while swatting shots to deter the Hornets’ drives.

Delaware State’s Miles Webb led with 16 points and eight boards on 7 of 15 shooting. Ponce James added 11, but the Hornets’ 29.8% field-goal clip and 11 of 18 free throws couldn’t overcome Rutgers’ rebounding dominance.

Rutgers’ defense, despite the inconsistencies, stepped up by holding Delaware State under 30% shooting. The Knights forced 12 turnovers while committing just eight, converting those into fast-break opportunities. Yet the offense sputtered outside the arc and paint, highlighting areas for refinement before Friday’s Big Ten opener against Ohio State.

While this victory gives the Knights some momentum, it is also a wake-up call that should be taken very seriously. Against the Buckeyes’ length, the Knights' offense will be stretched thin if they maintain the same form.

More from Rutgers on SI