Former All-American Reveals He Almost Went To Rutgers
Josh Hart has turned into an extremely productive player in the NBA.
Before becoming a star for the New York Knicks, Hart had a very decorated career at Villanova. During a recent episode of The Roommates Show, Hart shared that he almost went to Rutgers.
"It was either going to be Rutgers or Penn State," Hart said.
Hart and Jalen Brunson are currently teammates on the Knicks while also spending time at Villanova together, including a National Championship run in 2016. When Brunson heard Rutgers or Penn State, he immediately responded on how Hart's career might have been a little different.
"Yeah, you wouldn't have been in the league," Brunson responded.
Hart eventually chose Villanova over 20+ offers. He appeared in 146 games in four years, making 77 starts. Hart was one of the best players in the nation over his final two years, leading Villanova to a title in 2016 before being a No. 1 seed once again the next year.
Hart was named a First Team All-American and the BIg East Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds as a senior.
Villanova went 129-17 over Hart's four years. This is one of the best four-year runs that you will see a team have. On the other side, you have Rutgers.
While Hart was dominating at Villanova, it was the dark days of Rutgers hoops. In the same four-year stretch, the Scarlet Knights finished 44-86. This includes the transition to the Big Ten where Rutgers went 5-48 in three years.
Hart got the chance to play for coaching legend Jay Wright for four years rather than Eddie Jordan for three before the Scarlet Knights hired Steve Pikiell.
When you look back, Hart seemed to make the right decision that brought great success in college and a lucrative career in the NBA.