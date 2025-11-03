Get to Know Darren Buchanan Jr. Rutgers Basketball’s New Scoring Spark
The Rutgers men’s basketball team has reloaded for the upcoming season. And among the fresh faces on the roster, redshirt junior guard Darren Buchanan Jr. might just be the one to watch. A transfer from George Washington, Buchanan brings scoring punch, toughness, and leadership to the Banks.
A Full-Circle Moment for Darren Buchanan Jr.
Head coach Steve Pikiell and his staff had recruited him back in high school. It was long before he committed to Virginia Tech in 2022.
"It was basically just like a circle back because I knew them from when they recruited me in high school, and I always kept a great relationship with them," Buchanan said. "So when they called me, it was just like, 'We need you this time, come on home.'"
This time, he didn’t hesitate. "I was probably in the transfer portal seven days... I didn't even take a visit. I was just like, 'I'm all in.' It was a no-brainer for me to be there with him and be able to play for coach Pikiell, so I'm blessed and thankful to be here."
Finding His Rhythm at George Washington
After sitting out at Virginia Tech, Buchanan transferred home to Washington, D.C. That's where he flourished at George Washington. As a freshman, he averaged 15.6 points on 54.6 percent shooting, leading the Atlantic 10 in field goal percentage. Meanwhile, he also contributed 6.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, earning a spot on the A-10 All-Rookie Team.
But his production dipped in his sophomore campaign, falling to 10.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. That decline only deepened his determination to bounce back at Rutgers. "Last year at GW, I didn't have a good year," Buchanan admitted. "I feel like entering the portal where I knew coming here that this year is the year where I have to show what I didn't show last year."
Despite the leap in competition, Buchanan feels ready. "I feel like I can always play at the highest level," he stated. "I think I'm gonna still be that player and impact the game the way I do. Both ends, offense, defense, make plays, and I'm just a winner. I wanna win."
Off the Court, The Athlete Is Giving Back Through NIL
Beyond basketball, Buchanan donates part of his earnings to run a year-round basketball camp for kids in his community. It's a gesture that earned him the 2025 Musial Award for sportsmanship and selflessness.
"In the heat of adversity, I'm a guy you could depend on," he said. "So every day I just come in with a smile on my face, high-energy guy, always cracking jokes, laughing, that's just who I am."
As Rutgers gears up to open the season against Rider on Wednesday, Buchanan’s presence could be the spark the Scarlet Knights need.
