Get to Know Denis Badalau Rutgers Basketball’s New Force
College basketball has entered a new age defined by NIL opportunities and the transfer portal. With that, a surge of international stars is making its mark on the American hardwood. Rutgers men’s basketball is embracing that evolution with open arms. This offseason, head coach Steve Pikiell brought in one of the most intriguing new additions to the roster. He is a freshman forward, Denis Badalau from Romania, a 6-foot-8 stretch-four with professional experience and plenty of flair.
Denis Badalau Chooses Rutgers for Coach Pikiell’s Vision
After signing earlier this year, the forward was quick to credit head coach Steve Pikiell as the key factor in his decision. "Coach Pikiell, he gave me the best vibe," Badalau said. "When I first talked to him, I said, yeah, I really like this guy."
While Pikiell hasn’t traditionally recruited heavily from Europe, Badalau joins freshman guard Harun Zrno. He was there as one of the coach’s first international signings in the NIL era.
Before joining the Scarlet Knights, Badalau played for Aquila Basket Trento in Italy and represented the Romanian National Team. His transition from European professional basketball to the Big Ten comes with a new level of physicality. "You can see it on my body, I’m tough enough for Big Ten," he stated confidently.
"I came here with, I would say, enough experience to compete at this level … I had teammates who already played in college," he explained.
The Athlete Showed Passing Precision and Shooting Strengths
Known for his passing precision and ability to stretch the floor, the forward’s European upbringing helped him develop court awareness. "I would say that’s my specialty, passing the ball, when the defender doesn’t expect that," he said. "The way I pass the ball is fast, but actually precise, so that’s probably the most important thing when you pass the ball."
"I work a lot on my three-point shot, and I would still work on it," Badalau noted, hinting at the all-around offensive role he hopes to play this season.
Adjusting to life in New Jersey hasn’t been a challenge for the Romanian standout. "I have chemistry with all the guys," he said. "Just because it’s more about me and how I’m finding them, and they just need to catch the ball."
With the season around the corner, Badalau can’t wait to make his debut at Jersey Mike’s Arena and feel the energy of the Scarlet Knights’ home crowd. "I can’t wait to play a game there," he said. "I really like to play with packed gyms, but so far I’ve only been able to play in gyms with 4000 or 5000 people. I can’t wait, I’m so excited about it."
As Rutgers basketball enters another promising year, Denis Badalau looks ready to become the team’s newest international force.
More from Rutgers on SI
Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.