How Things Are Looking for Rutgers Men's Basketball in the Upcoming Season?
With tip-off just weeks away on November 5 and a revamped roster featuring 10 new players, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Basketball squad has plenty of soul-searching to do to find the right footing before the season begins. Under head coach Steve Pikiell, the first few matches will set the bar of expectations for this roster in the upcoming season.
The Early Schedule Will Set The Tone For Rutgers’ Season
The Scarlet Knights open against a slate of lower-conference match-ups: Rider, Maine, Lehigh, American, and Central Connecticut State.
On paper, this opening favors Rutgers, but looking at the records from the last season, some of these teams have the possibility to subvert the expectations. American reached the NCAA Tournament’s First Four, while Central Connecticut dominated the NEC regular season before falling in its conference final last season.
Pikiell also has his plans for these early matchups. He made it very clear that no lineup has been set in stone yet. Based on the performance and results of the early portion of the schedule, the rest of the season for the Knights will unfold. Dylan Grant and Darren Buchanan are highly likely to stay on the roster despite any revamps; both of the young athletes have a lot of expectations behind them.
Tariq Francis’s Breakout Potential
Junior guard Tariq Francis, a New Jersey native transferring from NJIT, brings a lot of confidence to the team. After leading the America East with 19.2 points per game last season, Francis brings an A-grade scoring potential to a Rutgers squad that lost its top-four scorers. “I definitely can score, and I’m gonna look to score,” he said, according to The Daily Targum.
His 36.9% field goal percentage, 32.4% from three, and 84% from the free-throw line highlight his efficiency. Beyond scoring, Francis dished out 3.6 assists per game, earning America East Rookie of the Year honors. “Everybody here can put the ball in the basket at a high level,” he said, “I want to get other guys chances to shoot too.”
His playmaking and experience could stabilize a roster in flux; however, adapting to the pressure of the Big Ten may prove a challenge even for a player like Francis. “Every night is a big-time game,” Francis said, acknowledging the pressure of the conference
Francis’s focus in practice, honing his game to handle the ups and downs of a long season, has Pikiell optimistic. “If I want to go somewhere where I can succeed, not only on the court, but in life as well, there’s no better spot than this,” Francis added.
In the end, Francis’s scoring potential alongside Grant and Buchanan’s leadership gives Rutgers a foundation to navigate this transitional period. If the newcomers mesh quickly and leverage the favorable early schedule, Rutgers Men’s Basketball could have a breakout run this season.
