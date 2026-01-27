Men’s Basketball Preview: Michigan State At Rutgers

Rutgers men’s basketball is all set to host No. 10 Michigan State on Tuesday night at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights are going through a tough season at 9-11 overall and 2-9 in conference play. They have dropped three straight and four of their last five. \

Against a Spartans team riding a six-game winning streak and fresh off a dominant 91-48 win against Maryland, Rutgers will need to throw their all to earn a chance to secure a win and build positive momentum before the demanding West Coast swing against USC and UCLA.

The Spartans enter at 18-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big Ten, with impressive ranked victories over Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina. Their only setbacks came in close games against Nebraska and Duke.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 27, 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 27, 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, N.J.

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, N.J. TV: FS1

Rutgers Recent Struggles

Rutgers faced a tough road this season, laced with face-offs with ranked teams. The Knights fell in all four matchups by an average of 27 points. Losses included a 16-point defeat to Purdue, with the others proving even more one-sided.

The Scarlet Knights' two conference wins were against Oregon and Northwestern, teams near the bottom of the standings. Their strongest non-conference victory arguably came against American University.

Head coach Steve Pikiell has shuffled lineups amid the inconsistencies, with nine players earning starts and no major injuries disrupting the core rotation. Finding the right synergy should be the first priority for Pikiell, as it may prove to be crucial against a Spartans squad that excels in team-oriented play.

Key Players and Matchup Challenges

Rutgers is heavily dependent on their mix of experience and emerging talent. Leading scorer Tariq Francis averages 15.9 points in 26 minutes but has started only 10 games, with his last start coming in mid-December.

Dylan Grant contributes 11.1 points and 4.6 rebounds, though his production has dipped recently. Darren Buchanan Jr., a 6'7" forward playing inside, has stepped up lately with over 11 points per game in the last six contests, including a double-double against Northwestern.

In the backcourt, Jamichael Davis anchors the point with 7.6 points and a team-high 2.6 assists while limiting turnovers. Freshman Kaden Powers has provided recent scoring sparks, and center Emmanuel Ogbole leads with 6.9 rebounds despite somewhat decent scoring.

Michigan State counters with four double-digit scorers, led by Jeremy Fears Jr.'s 13.4 points and 8.9 assists. Jaxon Kohler dominates the glass at 9.6 rebounds alongside 13.2 points, while Coen Carr and Carson Cooper round out the balanced frontcourt.

The Spartans average 79.1 points on 47.9 percent shooting, 41.3 rebounds, and 18.9 assists, numbers that dwarf Rutgers' 69.7 points, 40.7 percent shooting, 35.3 rebounds, and 10.7 assists.

Game History

Since joining the Big Ten, Rutgers holds a 3-13 record against Michigan State, including 3-4 at home. The Scarlet Knights' largest victory came by 30 points in 2021.

Tuesday's 6:30 p.m. tip-off on FS1 offers Rutgers a chance to defy the odds. While a win seems a tall order, competing throughout could prove progress in a rebuilding season.

