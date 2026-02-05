On Monday night, the Scarlet Knights wrapped up a demanding California swing with a visit to Pauley Pavilion. They are one of college basketball’s most storied stages to face UCLA. Coming off a second-half comeback attempt that fell short at USC, Rutgers entered the matchup hoping to find momentum. Instead, the Knights walked away with a 98–66 loss but revealed flashes of growth within the roster. Despite the final score, the night was not without its bright spots.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Trades Blows Early at Pauley Pavilion

From the opening tip, Rutgers made it clear it was not interested in easing into the game. UCLA struck first with hot shooting to build a 12–5 lead, but the Scarlet Knights quickly settled in and responded. As the first half unfolded, Rutgers matched the Bruins possession for possession, shooting an impressive 53.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.

The Knights briefly grabbed the lead and forced multiple ties, including a 19–19 stalemate midway through the half. Each time UCLA tried to create separation, Rutgers answered with timely perimeter shots and confident midrange scoring. Even a 7–0 UCLA run failed to create lasting distance, as Rutgers stayed within reach until the Bruins closed the half on an 8–2 surge to take a 52–40 advantage into the locker room.

The biggest reason Rutgers stayed competitive early was freshman guard Kaden Powers. He scored the first four points of the game for Rutgers, pouring in a career-high 18 points before halftime.

He's too quick. Make that 18 points! https://t.co/udtzXbmh1r — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) February 4, 2026

He was nearly perfect through the opening 20 minutes, hitting seven of his eight shot attempts and knocking down three crucial three-pointers. His ability to create offense off the dribble, including a smooth one-dribble three from the left wing. He consistently answered UCLA runs and kept Rutgers within striking distance at the break.

Rutgers leaned on its bench to maintain pressure and prevent UCLA from running away early. Tariq Francis delivered a valuable spark, scoring 12 points and burying multiple momentum-shifting threes.

Lino Mark, returning to his hometown of Los Angeles, chipped in 10 points by using his speed and touch around the rim. Darren Buchanan Jr. added nine points and four rebounds, bringing physicality in the paint and battling for extra possessions.

Second-Half Shift Changes the Game

The tone changed quickly after halftime. Rutgers, which had shot 50 percent from three in the first half, struggled to find the same rhythm. The Knights went just 1-of-10 from beyond the arc in the second half, allowing UCLA to seize control.

The Bruins’ ball movement proved decisive, as UCLA finished with 25 assists and repeatedly forced Rutgers into difficult defensive rotations. While the Knights continued to fight on the glass and generate second-chance opportunities, they managed just 26 points after the break. Rutgers was outrebounded 35–30 and gradually worn down as UCLA’s offensive execution took over.

Rutgers now sits at 9–14 overall and 2–10 in Big Ten play as the West Coast trip concludes. The Scarlet Knights return to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Saturday for a much-needed reset, hosting No. 9 Nebraska at noon on the Big Ten Network.

