Rutger’s Dylan Grant Set New Career Record Against Lehigh
Sophomore forward Dylan Grant recorded a career-high 28 points, helping Rutgers continue the win streak (3-0) with an 84-72 victory over Lehigh on Friday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights leaned on their most experienced returnee to defend against a potential drop in the second half and dominate the glass against the Mountain Hawks.
Grant and Ogbole Power Rutgers Past Late Surge
Dylan Grant, who started 16 games as a true freshman last season and returned as one of only two part-time starters from the previous roster, dominated the game yet again. He poured in 18 of his 28 points before halftime, going 5-of-6 from the floor and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line in the opening 20 minutes.
After Lehigh surprised the crowd by throwing four early threes to take a 16-13 lead, Grant took the reins and set off a 13-4 run that included his own three-point play, pushing Rutgers ahead 36-28 with under three minutes remaining in the half. The Scarlet Knights carried a 41-34 advantage into the break.
The second half began with Rutgers extending the margin to 53-40 on a Jamichael Davis three-pointer with only six minutes into the half. Lehigh responded with a 15-6 burst, capped by Joshua Ingram’s fourth triple of the night, cutting the deficit to just 61-59 with 7:56 to play. That was the last stride for the Mountain Hawks.
Grant and senior center Emmanuel Ogbole held the Hawks from scoring big again. Grant scored at the rim, then he missed a putback. Ogbole followed with consecutive offensive-rebound putbacks of his own, part of a 12-3 surge that restored the lead at 71-62.
Ogbole delivered his first career double-double with 16 points, on an efficient 7-of-8 shooting, 10 rebounds, and a whopping five blocks. Jamichael Davis rounded out the double-figure scorers with 14 points and four assists.
Rutgers shot an impressive 50.8% from the field (Grant 9-of-15 alone) while overwhelming Lehigh on the glass 45-26, including a 14-6 edge in offensive rebounds that created second-chance opportunities all night.
Nasir Whitlock paced Lehigh with 21 points on 7-of-16 shooting and 5-of-6 from the line. Joshua Ingram added 14 points and eight rebounds, while center Hank Alvey contributed 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and pulled down six boards with four assists.
The win marks Rutgers’ third consecutive double-digit victory to open the season, all at home, as Steve Pikiell’s rebuilt roster continues to find its footing. Grant’s breakout and Ogbole’s promise are making things look very optimistic as the knights head into their pre-conference schedule.
Up next, Rutgers Men’s Basketball will be facing off against American Eagles. The tip-off will be on November 19.
