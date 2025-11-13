Rutgers Basketball Announces Second Knights of Honor Class

Kelvin Troy (’81), Roy Hinson (’83) and John Battle (’85) will be recognized in the rafters at Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday, Feb. 15, when the Scarlet Knights host Maryland as our second Knights of Honor class.



