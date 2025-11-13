Rutgers Basketball Announces Second Knights of Honor Class
Rutgers men’s basketball is set to honor three of its all-time greats this season as part of its prestigious Knights of Honor program. Scarlet Knight legends Kelvin Troy ('81), Roy Hinson ('83), and John Battle ('85) will be inducted into the program’s second class during a special ceremony. It will be on Sunday, February 15, when Rutgers hosts Maryland at Jersey Mike’s Arena.
Honoring Scarlet Knight Legends
The Knights of Honor program recognizes a distinguished group of Rutgers men’s basketball players. They have made exceptional contributions to the program, both on and off the court.
Troy, Hinson, and Battle will join the inaugural class of Mike Dabney, Hollis Copeland, and Eddie Jordan in receiving this special recognition. Their jerseys will take their place alongside the Knights of Honor display and the program’s three retired jerseys: Bob Lloyd (14), Phil Sellers (12), and James Bailey (20). To mark the occasion, all former letterwinners have been invited to attend the game against Maryland at noon.
The Relentless Competitor, Kelvin Troy
A 6'5", 195-pound forward, Kelvin Troy was a fierce competitor. He helped Rutgers compile a 76–46 record during his four-year career from 1977 to 1981. His tenure included standout seasons such as a 24–7 campaign with a third-place NIT finish in 1977–78 and a 22–9 record capped by an NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 1978–79.
Troy was a dominant two-way player, leading the team in scoring (18.9), rebounding (8.3), and steals (51) as a junior. His efforts earned him honors including Honorable Mention All-America and All-Eastern Eight recognition.
Upon graduation, he ranked eighth in scoring (1,458 points, now 13th) and seventh in rebounds (703, now 10th). Known for his tenacity, Sports Illustrated named him one of the nation’s top ten defenders before the 1979–80 season. After being selected in the fifth round of the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, Troy went on to play professionally in Ireland.
Next Comes the Defensive Powerhouse Roy Hinson
Roy Hinson, a 6’9” forward from Franklin High School in New Jersey, was a defensive force for Rutgers from 1979 to 1983. He remains second all-time in blocked shots with 356, a testament to his presence in the paint.
Hinson improved steadily throughout his college career, raising his scoring average from 9.7 as a freshman to 16.6 as a senior. His 1,525 career points rank 10th in program history, while his 860 rebounds place him fifth.
Hinson’s talent led him to become a first-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1983 NBA Draft. Over eight professional seasons with the Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Jersey Nets, he averaged 14.2 points per game before a knee injury ended his playing days in 1991.
John Battle Went From Underdog to Rutgers Great
John Battle’s story is one of perseverance and growth. The 6’2” guard played from 1981 to 1985, transforming from an unheralded recruit into one of the most prolific scorers in program history. By his sophomore year, Battle helped guide Rutgers to the 1983 NCAA Tournament. That's where the team earned a victory over Southwestern Louisiana in the opening round.
He took his game to another level in his junior and senior seasons, averaging 21.0 points per game in both campaigns and scoring 608 points as a senior. Battle finished his career with 1,385 points, ranking 15th all-time at Rutgers (10th at the time of graduation).
Drafted in the fourth round by the Atlanta Hawks in 1985, he went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA. Especially with the Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, recording more than 5,000 points and 1,200 assists.
