Rutgers Basketball Honors 1976 Final Four Legends at Annual Team Event
Rutgers men’s basketball blended nostalgia and excitement on Thursday night. It was because the 10th-year head coach, Steve Pikiell, and the Scarlet Knights hosted the annual “Meet The Team Knight” event. The program honored the legendary 1976 Final Four team while introducing the 2025–26 roster to more than 250 guests.
The Event That Honored Rutgers’ Storied Past
The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Joe Boylan Award. This year, it was given to the 1976 Final Four team, nearly all of whom returned for the celebration. Pikiell, serving as emcee, praised the group’s loyalty and impact on the Rutgers community.
"I've been blessed because I've gotten to know these guys through the years," Pikiell said. "You are a symbol of all that is good with Rutgers; you're loyal to Rutgers, you’ve stuck together through adversity, and you’ve helped each other through life. You guys are a shining example."
Two All-American members of that iconic squad, Mike Dabney (RC’76) and Hollis Copeland (RC’78). They accepted the award and reflected on their undefeated regular season that captivated New Jersey basketball fans.
"The key ingredient on our team was that we cared about each other, we had chemistry, and we had one singular focus: to win as many games as we could and make the state of New Jersey proud," Dabney said. "I think we accomplished that. However, we'd be more than happy to give up our cherished season for this team to be successful."
Mike MacDonald (RC’75), the inaugural Boylan Award recipient, also spoke about Coach Joe Boylan’s legacy and the 1976 team’s lasting influence on Rutgers basketball.
Introducing the 2025–26 Scarlet Knights
The evening began at Jersey Mike’s Arena, where guests watched an open practice session and scrimmage before meeting the 2025–26 Scarlet Knights. Among the guests was Team IMPACT signee Trent Powers, a 10-year-old who joined his new teammates courtside for the event. Following practice, the celebration transitioned to the RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center.
Dinner and the formal program took place upstairs on the Brown Family Practice Court. That's where Coach Pikiell kicked off the program with his trademark humor and introduced a tribute video honoring the 1976 team. He then introduced his roster, offering lighthearted remarks about returners Max Fradkin, Dylan Grant, and Bryce Dortch, along with newcomers Lino Mark, Darren Buchanan Jr., and Baye Fall.
Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Chris Corso kept the fun rolling with interactive fan-favorite games: Name Your Baby Knight (featuring Kaden Powers, Chris Nwuli, Dorian Jones, and Gevonte Ware), Know Your Roommate (with Jamichael Davis and Emmanuel Ogbole), and Jersey Jeopardy (with freshmen Denis Badalau and Harun Zrno).
The evening closed with remarks from Director of Athletics Keli Zinn. He spoke about Rutgers Athletics’ foundation for sustained success and highlighted the growth of the R NIL initiative. He then officially launched this Homecoming Weekend.
