Rutgers Basketball Names New General Manager Ahead of Season Start
With the 2025-26 basketball season quickly approaching, Rutgers has made a significant move to strengthen things up inside the court. The Scarlet Knights hired Saint Joseph’s general manager Rob Sullivan. He will serve as the general manager for both the men’s and women’s basketball programs, according to NJ Advance Media.
Rutgers Basketball Adds an Experienced Front Office Leader
Rob Sullivan arrives at Rutgers with a deep background in both collegiate athletics and professional sports management. A 2006 graduate of Saint Joseph’s University with a degree in food marketing, Sullivan has spent over a decade shaping basketball programs.
Especially through his operational and developmental expertise. He served as the Director of Basketball Operations for ten years at his alma mater, Hawk Hill, before expanding his experience in the sports business world.
At Cornerstone Management’s basketball division, Sullivan took on responsibilities that ranged from recruiting and advising to sports marketing. His work involved guiding professional athletes in off-season training and brand growth. That gave him a versatile understanding of player management.
Sullivan returned to Saint Joseph’s in 2019 as a senior associate athletic director for external affairs and, last season, served as the Hawks’ general manager.
Pikiell Shares Insight on the Hiring Process
Rutgers men’s basketball head coach Steve Pikiell spoke about the hiring process earlier this month during Big Ten Media Day. Pikiell revealed that the university interviewed a wide range of candidates. Those include professionals from the NBA, the G League, and the business community, each bringing different skill sets and perspectives.
"It’s been really interesting how everyone’s using the position," Pikiell said. "It’s used very differently at every different school. I’ve learned in the creativeness that some places have is just unbelievable."
The position officially opened less than two months ago, with Rutgers seeking someone to oversee critical operational and strategic responsibilities.
Pikiell described the GM’s role as one that balances ambition with financial realism. "No one just waves a magic wand in that position and changes it," Pikiell explained. "It has a lot to do with knowing your resources, what you can do. If your budget is to buy a Kia or your budget is to buy a Mercedes, that’s what your budget is. That’s a big part of it. That’s that GM spot." Sullivan’s appointment signals a forward-thinking approach for Rutgers basketball.
