Rutgers Basketball’s Kaden Powers Sets Career High in Road Loss at UCLA

In the middle of one of the most demanding stretches of the Big Ten schedule, Rutgers basketball walked into Pauley Pavilion knowing the margin for error would be slim. The Scarlet Knights ultimately came up short in a 98–66 loss to UCLA, but the night was far from empty.

Instead, it marked a breakthrough moment for freshman guard Kaden Powers. He delivered the most impressive performance of his young college career on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.

Rutgers Basketball’s Kaden Powers A Breakout Night in Westwood

Powers turned limited minutes into maximum impact, scoring a career-high 15 points in just 11 minutes of action. The efficiency was eye-catching. He shot 6-for-7 from the field, consistently finding space and finishing with confidence against a veteran UCLA defense.

Kaden Powers already with a career-high 15 points 🔥🎯



15 points (6-7 FG), 3 boards, 2 dimes in 11 minutes ⚡



📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/60J5oPr3CD — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) February 4, 2026

For a freshman navigating his first Big Ten season, producing at that level in Pauley Pavilion. Even as the final score tilted heavily toward the Bruins, Powers’ performance stood out as a clear positive for Rutgers’ long-term outlook.

The setting offered little forgiveness. UCLA entered the night in control of its game plan and executed with precision. The Bruins shot 56 percent from the field and 55 percent from three-point range, averaging 1.53 points per possession. Rutgers, meanwhile, shot an efficient 53 percent overall and 50 percent from deep, but turnovers proved costly.

UCLA committed a season-low two turnovers, while Rutgers gave the ball away seven times, leading directly to 14 Bruins points. Those small margins quickly snowballed, allowing UCLA to pull away. In a game dictated by efficiency and ball security, Powers’ ability to score within the flow of the offense became one of the few areas where Rutgers consistently found success.

Powers arrived at Rutgers as a three-star recruit recognized primarily for his defensive instincts, size, and basketball IQ. As a bigger guard with athletic versatility, he fit naturally into Steve Pikiell’s defense-first system. He is also part of a promising recruiting class that includes fellow three-stars Gevonte Ware and Lino Mark.

Building Confidence Through the Season

The UCLA performance did not come out of nowhere. Powers has been building momentum throughout his freshman campaign. He opened his college career with four points and two steals against Rider, offering an early glimpse of his two-way potential.

He earned his first career start against Oregon, scored nine second-half points against Ohio State, and added 12 points at Illinois. Powers followed that with 13 points against Michigan and nine in a win over Northwestern.

That comfort under pressure traces back to his high school days at Rainier Beach in Washington. Powers led the program to its 10th 3A State Championship, completing a perfect 14–0 division season and finishing ranked No. 1 in the state.

On the national stage, he made his mark with the Rotary Rebels on the EYBL circuit. At Peach Jam, Powers averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the field, 47.2 percent from three, and 76.5 percent from the line. He delivered a 28-point performance against Team Melo and added 17 points against Team Final.

More from Rutgers on SI