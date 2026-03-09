The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-18, 6-14 Big Ten) end their final home regular season game dominantly, 74-62 over Penn State on Senior Day.

Rutgers shared the ball very well in this game. The Scarlet Knights had one of the best games of the season, getting in transition and putting points in the paint.

Rutgers' head coach is content with their performance. It was a great way to close out their final home game. The team has a lot of momentum going into the postseason.

"I always appreciate you guys coming, and I'm so thankful for the crowd today," Pikiell said. It was an awesome crowd. Our fans are awesome. They were here for Senior Day, too, which means a lot. You know, E, we owe him a lot. He's been a valuable member of our team, and we appreciate everything he's done for the program. The band, the cheerleaders, the students, it was awesome. It was an awesome environment—a good win. We are getting better. A new season starts after this. We head to Chicago, and everyone has a chance."

Tariq Francis is one of the team's leaders and best players. He led the Scarlet Knights with a game-high 18 points. He also continues to be an effective free-throw line shooter. He only missed one in this game. Francis is the winner of the 2025–26 Joe Boylan Media Award.

Darren Buchanan Jr has been playing great lately. The Nittany Lions couldnt contain him in the glass. Buchanan Jr finished with 13 rebounds. Emmanuel Ogbole played his final home game in a Rutgers uniform. Before the game, Ogbole was honored by the program for his contributions throughout his tenure with Rutgers. The senior center finished the day scoring five points to go with three rebounds and two blocks.

"He came here with an ACL injury and, as you know, that rehab is not easy," Pikiell said. "This guy has been in the training room constantly.

He's had an awesome year for us. He hasn't missed a drill or a practice. I gave him some leeway. I told him if he needed a day off for his knee, he could take it. He's never taken one. Foul trouble limits his minutes sometimes. When you're that big and strong, guys bounce off you, and sometimes he gets some unlucky whistles. He's getting his master's degree and has been awesome to coach. I appreciate him. He stayed here, which means a lot."

It doesn't matter what their record says; when it's the tournament, it's a brand-new season. Can the Scarlet Knights keep the energy going? Will we see a team that gets hot at the right time?

"Obviously, we are better, and I loved tonight," Pikiell said. Penn State is second in the league in steals. There are 18 teams in our league, so Penn State steals the ball. We start the game off with four turnovers. We get four turnovers and give up three layups, but then we settle down.

Early in the year, we were turning the ball over a lot. Tonight, we had 7 turnovers. The growth, the scouting reports, and the work these guys have done have been really good. We've had different guys step up. We are getting better, and we're playing some good basketball.

Now we have Minnesota, so we're going to have to play great."

Freshman Lino Mark is establishing himself as the next impactful player for the program. Mark added 16 points against Penn State. It's going to be crucial for Rutgers to keep him and the rest of the young core intact to compete for championships and reach the NCAA tournament.

"For me, it's been awesome," Pikiell said. "He's a new player, really. He's putting pressure on the rim and playing with confidence. But he's also practicing that way. He's been great in practice, and his practice habits have improved. When you're a young basketball team, you have to go through some obstacles, especially in this league. This is the oldest league in the country. His growth comes from staying the course, watching more film, and practicing better."

Rutgers will be in Chicago this Wednesday to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the Big Ten Tournament.

