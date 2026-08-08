Rutgers legend Kahleah Copper returning to Team USA for 2026 FIBA World Cup

Former Rutgers women’s basketball star Kahleah Copper will represent the United States on the international stage once again.

Copper was selected for Team USA’s 12-player roster for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, scheduled for Sept. 4–13 in Berlin, Germany. Rutgers celebrated its former standout following the announcement.

“Back in the Red, White and Blue,” the program posted on X. “Congrats and go be great.”

Copper is one of five players returning from the American team that captured the 2022 World Cup championship. Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson are the other returning players.

The remainder of the roster features Aliyah Boston, Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, Rhyne Howard, Angel Reese and Jackie Young. Kara Lawson will serve as the team’s head coach.

The United States will enter Berlin pursuing its fifth consecutive World Cup championship and 12th overall, according to the official USA Basketball announcement.

Copper carrying strong WNBA season into World Cup

Copper earned her roster selection while producing another impressive season with the Phoenix Mercury.

Through 32+ games in the 2026 regular season, 6’1” guard/forward averaged 20.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg and 0.8 spg. Guard/forward shot 43.6% from the field and averaged 32.8 minutes per game.

Copper scored 31 points as Phoenix defeated the Chicago Sky 106-101. Copper had put up 25 points against New York Liberty in the team’s last game, and 27 points in a win over Golden State Valkyries before that.

She averages 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists in her 11th WNBA season. During her 11 years of professional basketball, Copper has played for Washington Mystics, Chicago Sky and the Mercury, after being picked 7th in the 2016 WNBA Draft.

Copper was named as an injury replacement to the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game roster, marking her fifth All-Star Game selection and fourth consecutive from 2021-2024.

Kahleah Coppers’ resume highlights her 2021 WNBA championship and Finals MVP with the Chicago Sky as well as her 2024 All-WNBA Second Team selection.

Kahleah Copper signed with the Phoenix Mercury in April after they made the 2025 WNBA Finals. She averaged 17.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game over the 11 games in the team’s playoff run. In the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces, Copper scored 30 points in Game 4.

Copper also broke the record for the fastest player to reach 1,000 points in Mercury history, achieving this in 51 games, as opposed to Jennifer Gillom’s 55 games.

WORLD CUP BOUND 🇺🇲🌍



Kah and KP earned their spots on Team USA and are headed to Berlin! pic.twitter.com/VfqM6B2rXu — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 6, 2026

Rutgers career established Copper’s foundation

Before becoming a WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist, Copper played 133 games at Rutgers from 2012–16.

The Philadelphia native recorded 1,872 points during her Scarlet Knights career, placing third on the program’s all-time scoring list at the time. She averaged 11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals while making 106 starts.

Copper led Rutgers in scoring during each of her final three seasons. As a senior, she averaged 17.7 points and eight rebounds while earning Second Team All-Big East recognition for the second consecutive year.

Her Rutgers resume also includes First Team All-American Athletic Conference honors in 2014 and a place on the Big East All-Freshman Team in 2013.

One of Copper’s highlights from her Rutgers collegiate career was from the 2014 WNIT tournament. Rutgers ultimately won the tournament in Copper’s last season with the team.



She returned to Rutgers University this year for her second stint with the women’s basketball program as women’s basketball director of athletic culture and professional development for the 2023–24 season.

Another opportunity to bring home gold

Copper already owns two major gold medals with USA Basketball.



Averaging 9.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup held in Sydney, Australia, Copper shot 55.5% from the field as USA Basketball claimed the gold medal and finished the tournament undefeated.

Two years have passed since Kahleah Copper contributed significantly to the US at the 2024 Paris Olympics.



Copper scored 10 of her 12 points in the 4th quarter of the gold medal game. The US went on to defeat the hosts of the game, France, 67-66.

She will now have an opportunity to win her second World Cup championship and third major international gold medal while continuing to represent Rutgers on one of basketball’s biggest stages.