Rutgers Men's Basketball Continues Winning Streak With 72-60 Win Over Maine
Rutgers defended their winning streak with a 72-60 victory over Maine on Monday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Freshman Denis Badalau erupted for 19 first-half points, the defense forced 18 turnovers, and the Scarlet Knights controlled the glass to secure their second straight win.
Badalau’s Explosive Bounce-Back Put Rutgers On Top
After a 1-for-12 debut against Rider, Badalau wasted no time silencing doubters. The 6-foot-8 Romanian drained 4-of-5 threes in the opening half, finishing 6-of-8 from the field for 19 points, all before intermission. However, he cooled off in the second half, adding no points but a block.
“Today, you saw him get it going,” head coach Steve Pikiell said in the post-game interview, “He can shoot it, he can put it on the deck, he’s a good passer. As he gets more comfortable… he will get better and better.”
Badalau’s outburst powered an 11-2 start. Rutgers shot 46% overall and 60% from deep in the first half, leading 37-30 at the break.
Defensive Pressure and Turnovers
Maine only managed six points in the first 10 minutes of the game, and they are currently at the nation’s lowest adjusted offensive efficiency (93.7 per KenPom). Nevertheless, the Black Bears managed to put up some fight late in the second half but scored only 11 in the opening 11 minutes of the second portion of the game.
Rutgers turned 18 Maine turnovers into 25 points, constantly maintaining control. The Knights opened the second half on a 10-0 run, pushing the lead to 18 late.
Frustrated after a 47-46 edge over Rider, Rutgers crushed Maine on the boards 37-23, including 14 offensive rebounds to Maine’s six. The Scarlet Knights won points in the paint, fast breaks, and second-chance opportunities.
Sophomore Dylan Grant delivered his first career double-double: 10 points, 10 rebounds, nine of them were in the second half after a quiet opening 20 minutes.
“I was really proud to challenge him, he can't have a half like that. He's too good of a player, and he had a really good half.” Pikiell shared, “He’s too good… For him to get his first double-double… is a really good sign. Now he’s going to string two of those together and get a 20-20 night.”
Sophomore Bryce Dortch impressed off the bench with eight rebounds in 12 minutes at center. Starter Emmanuel Ogbole added five boards in 21 minutes.
Up next, Rutgers hosts Lehigh on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Plus and 88.7 WRSU-FM. The Scarlet Knights seek a 3-0 start before tougher tests come on the schedule. With Badalau’s shooting, Grant’s growth, and rebounding fixes, Rutgers is all set to build momentum with each match.
