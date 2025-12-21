Rutgers Men’s Basketball Escapes Penn to End Skid in Thrilling Home Return

Jersey Mike’s Arena was quiet, tense, and on the brink of disappointment until Tariq Francis decided it was his night to take over. After nearly 38 minutes of their gameplay, the sophomore guard delivered a moment that instantly etched itself into Rutgers basketball history. With less than a second remaining, Francis rose from deep and drilled a clutch three-pointer. That performance lifted the Scarlet Knights to a dramatic 70–69 victory over Penn and tied his career high with 34 points.

Rutgers Men’s Basketball Wins Thriller Over Penn

What looked like a routine bounce-back game turned into a survival test for Rutgers in the first half of the game. Coming off a bruising loss to Seton Hall at the Prudential Center, the Scarlet Knights returned home expecting a steadier performance.

However, Penn wasted no time announcing it was not in Piscataway to play the role of underdog. It was because TJ Power and Michael Zanoni buried early three-pointers to spark a 10–2 run.

Soon enough the Rutgers opened the game 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. Francis carried the offense, scoring 14 first-half points. Especially as Rutgers trailed just 33–29 at the break despite being outplayed for long stretches.

The second half followed a familiar script, but the end was pretty different. Penn scored the first four points to stretch the lead. However, Jamichael Davis ignited a response. He knocked down a timely three-pointer, then immediately stole the ball from Power and converted an and-one layup.

Rutgers grabbed momentum when Dylan Grant’s interior work tied the game at 39. His second-chance dunk gave Rutgers a short-lived 45–44 lead.

That's When the Second-Half Swings and Missed Opportunities

With under three minutes remaining, the Quakers also looked poised to close the door. Penn dominated the glass because they held a 42–29 rebounding advantage.

The final 90 seconds turned chaotic and unforgettable. Francis split a pair of free throws, then returned to the line and calmly sank four straight. That cut the deficit to 68–67 with under 30 seconds left.

Penn went back to the line because Rutgers split its attempts, closing the door for their opponent. After another missed free throw from Penn, Francis took control. He dribbled into space, sized up his defender, and launched a deep three as the clock expired. The shot fell with less than a second remaining, sending Jersey Mike’s Arena into chaos.

Penn’s final chance never materialised. Francis was fouled on the ensuing play and converted the free throw to officially seal the one-point win.

Francis finished 9-of-14 from the field, 1-of-4 from three, and 15-of-19 at the line. Dylan Grant and Jamichael Davis added eight points each. Meanwhile, Zrno finished with five. Penn was led by Power’s 19 points and 13 rebounds, with Zanoni and Scantelbury also providing steady scoring.

Rutgers showcased what it looks like to outshoot, outrebound, and out-assist, with eight steals and 21 points off 14 Penn turnovers proving decisive. The Scarlet Knights improve to 8–4 and return to action on December 29 against Delaware State. They carry with them a reminder that resilience can matter just as much as rhythm.

