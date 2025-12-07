Rutgers Men's Basketball Falls at Michigan in Lopsided 101–60 Road Defeat

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights endured one of the toughest stretches in program history on Saturday. However, they fell 101–60 to the Michigan Wolverines at the Crisler Center. From tipoff to the final buzzer, Michigan (8–0, 1–0 Big Ten) showcased a good game. For Rutgers (5–5, 0–2), the 41-point defeat marked the largest loss under head coach Steve Pikiell. And the program’s most lopsided result since a 107–57 loss to Purdue in the 2015–16 season.

Rutgers Men's Basketball Freshman Guards Step Into the Spotlight

Coach Pikiell shook up the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. He gave freshman guard Harun Zrno his first career start after a strong 13-point performance against Purdue. Zrno replaced junior guard Tariq Francis and immediately took on a major scoring role.

Despite the overall team struggles, Zrno and fellow freshman Kaden Powers led Rutgers’ offensive effort, each finishing with 13 points. Powers went 5-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-7 from three-point range. Meanwhile, Zrno was more efficient, going 5-of-10 overall with 2-of-6 from beyond the arc. Their efforts were bright spots in an otherwise challenging outing.

Rutgers’ difficulties started early, as turnovers and defensive lapses quickly became a major issue. The Scarlet Knights committed nine turnovers in the first half alone. That allowed Michigan to convert those mistakes into 13 easy points. The turnovers alone exceeded Rutgers’ production in several key areas. That included made baskets at the rim, three-pointers, assists, and second-chance points.

Michigan’s dominance inside the paint was equally devastating. The Wolverines built a commanding 50–25 halftime lead, scoring 34 points in the paint and adding 10 second-chance points. Morez Johnson Jr. led the interior charge with 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, while Elliot Cadeau added seven assists with zero turnovers.

Rutgers’ interior presence struggled mightily. Senior Emmanuel Ogbole failed to attempt a shot and grabbed just two rebounds in 12 minutes. Junior center Baye Fall fouled out in only 11 minutes and inadvertently tipped two shots into his own basket. The Scarlet Knights were outrebounded 40–29, highlighting their inability to control the paint.

Looking Ahead At The Garden State Hardwood Classic

This loss concludes the Scarlet Knights’ toughest two-game stretch since the 2008–09 season. Facing No. 1 Purdue, followed immediately by a dominant Michigan team, tested both the skill and resilience of Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights now have a crucial week to regroup before their annual in-state rivalry clash against Seton Hall in the Garden State Hardwood Classic. The rivalry game is set for Saturday, December 13, at the Prudential Center, tipping off at 8 p.m. on FS1.

After the Seton Hall matchup, Rutgers will return home for a four-game stretch at Jersey Mike’s Arena. There, they will face a few of the best teams. They include hosting Penn (Dec. 20), Delaware State (Dec. 29), Ohio State (Jan. 2), and Oregon (Jan. 5). The week off will be critical for Pikiell and his team to regroup and refine their strategy. Not only that, but they are about to prepare for the intense challenges ahead in Big Ten play.

