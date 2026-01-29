Rutgers Men’s Basketball Fights Hard in Overtime Loss to No. 7 Michigan State

The Rutgers men’s basketball team showed its grit and determination on Wednesday night. They pushed No. 7 Michigan State to the limit in a thrilling overtime contest at Jersey Mike’s Arena. In a game that had the Piscataway crowd on the edge of their seats, the Scarlet Knights ultimately fell short.

However, it was their performance that remained in the spotlight. Especially their resilience and offensive balance against one of the nation’s elite programs. This was Rutgers’ third overtime home game in just one month. And now the intensity on display proved the team is never intimidated by top competition.

Five Rutgers' Scarlet Knights Reach Double Figures

For the first time this season, Rutgers saw five different players reach double-digit scorin. And scoringall from the starting unit and core rotation. Tariq Francis, Harun Zrno, Jamichael Davis, Darren Buchanan Jr., and Dylan Grant combined for an efficient 25-of-53 shooting night. They account for all of Rutgers’ points above ten.

However, the primary scorers carried the load admirably. The bench struggled to find its rhythm, going 0-of-9 from the floor. Still, the performance underscored a new level of offensive balance for the Scarlet Knights.

Tariq Francis once again proved why he is one of the Big Ten’s most dangerous scoring threats. Leading Rutgers with 23 points, Francis recorded his fifth 20-point game of the season and has scored at least 15 points in nine of his last ten outings. His impact extended beyond scoring, as he finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line and tied a season high with three steals.

Several Scarlet Knights had standout moments in the overtime thriller. Harun Zrno supplied the perimeter punch, hitting at least four three-pointers for the third time this season and finishing with 16 points.

Jamichael Davis logged a team-high 40 minutes, turning in 15 points and five assists, marking his most complete performance in weeks. Darren Buchanan Jr. added 15 points, his fourth double-digit effort in the last eight games, while Dylan Grant scored 11 points to secure his first double-digit outing since January 2 against Ohio State. Together, these contributions showcased Rutgers’ emerging offensive depth.

Blueprint on the Team's Performance and Attrition

The game was a tale of two halves for the Scarlet Knights. At the 7:54 mark of the second half, Rutgers was shooting an impressive 50% (21 of 42). But as Michigan State’s defensive pressure intensified and fatigue set in during overtime, Rutgers’ efficiency dropped, finishing 25-of-62 overall.

Head Coach Steve Pikiell relied heavily on his leaders to carry the team through the extra period. Especially with five players logging at least 32 minutes, led by Jamichael Davis’ iron-man performance.

Although the overtime loss is a tough pill to swallow, Rutgers now has a blueprint for success, showcasing a balanced five-man scoring attack that can challenge any Big Ten opponent. If the Scarlet Knights can maintain this offensive distribution and regain some production from the bench, they will remain a dangerous team as the season approaches its final stretch. With efforts like Wednesday night’s, Rutgers has shown it can compete toe-to-toe with the best teams in the country.

