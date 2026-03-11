Rutgers Men’s Basketball Guard Named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by Media

This season, the Scarlet Knights found that spark in junior guard Tariq Francis. His impact was officially recognized this week. Especially as the Big Ten announced its postseason awards, with the media naming Francis an All-Big Ten honorable mention recipient.

Tariq Francis Emerges as Scarlet Knights' Rutgers Offensive Leader

For Rutgers fans, Francis has quickly become a player who changes the energy of a game the moment he touches the ball. Whether attacking the rim, knocking down free throws, or delivering clutch performances late in games, his presence has been one of the defining storylines of the Scarlet Knights’ season.

In his first year, "On the Banks," Francis emerged as the undeniable leader of the Rutgers offense. He led the team with an average of 16.9 points per game. He also provided a consistent scoring punch that the Scarlet Knights leaned on through the rigors of the Big Ten schedule.

Francis recorded 24 games scoring in double figures this season. Whether starting or providing a spark as a reserve, Francis proved he could carry the offensive load. For head coach Steve Pikiell, that kind of consistent production has been invaluable.

Francis showed just how explosive he could be on the biggest nights. He produced three 30-point games this season, a feat that places him in rarefied air within the program. That total ties him with teammates Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper as the only players in the Steve Pikiell era to reach the 30-point mark three times in a single campaign.

One of the most memorable moments came in a victory over Penn. Francis erupted for a career-high 34 points. It was surely a performance that instantly became one of the highlights of the Rutgers season. The night ended with pure drama when he drilled a game-winning buzzer-beater to seal the victory.

The incredible performance earned Francis Big Ten Player of the Week honors. Francis also recorded 30-point performances in victories over Northwestern and Oregon. He scored 28 points against Indiana and added 26 points against USC. In one of the most impressive all-around games of his season, Francis finished with 25 points, five assists, and three steals while playing in the intense atmosphere at Michigan State.

Even late in the regular season, Francis remained locked in offensively. He delivered back-to-back 21-point performances in wins over Maryland and Penn State, helping Rutgers build momentum heading toward postseason play.

A Rare Bench Scoring Feat and Elite Free-Throw Efficiency

Francis also accomplished something that very few players in the conference have managed in recent decades. By recording multiple 30-point games while coming off the bench, he became the only Big Ten player since the 1996–97 season to achieve that feat.

To find another major-conference player who produced similar numbers as a reserve, you have to go back to the 2001–02 season, when Jannero Pargo did it for Arkansas. During a stretch of seven games in that role, he averaged an impressive 21.5 points per game.

His offensive efficiency has been especially noticeable at the free-throw line. Francis currently owns a .908 free-throw percentage. That ranks eighth in the nation and stands as the third-best single-season mark in Rutgers history. Francis has made 144 free throws this season, tying him for the 11th-most in a single season for the Scarlet Knights.

Before arriving at Rutgers, Francis had already built an impressive résumé at NJIT. During the 2024–25 season, he led the America East Conference with 19.2 points per game while appearing in 27 games and starting 26.

He also averaged 4.3 rebounds while logging heavy minutes at 34.6 per game, finishing the year with 97 assists and 28 steals. Francis scored 519 points that season while shooting 50 percent from the field and 84 percent from the free-throw line. He also carries an active streak of 45 consecutive games with at least one made three-pointer.

Francis captured both the America East Rookie of the Year and Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association Rookie of the Year awards. Meanwhile, he earned eight America East Rookie of the Week honors. Off the court, Francis has embraced the evolving landscape of college athletics. He signed an NIL deal with Lifestyle Sports Agency and launched his own personal merchandise store.

Now, with the regular season complete, Rutgers turns its focus to the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago. The Scarlet Knights will begin tournament play Wednesday night at approximately 9:00 p.m. against Minnesota in a game that will be broadcast nationally on the Big Ten Network.

