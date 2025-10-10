Rutgers Men’s Basketball Makes Appearance at Big Ten Preseason Media Day
Rutgers men’s basketball officially kicked off the countdown to the 2025–26 season by participating in the Big Ten’s annual preseason Media Day. Head coach Steve Pikiell, along with key players Dylan Grant and Jamichael Davis, traveled to the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center to meet with the media, preview the team’s outlook, and provide a glimpse into the energy.
Spotlight on Rutgers Big Ten Media Day
Throughout the day, Coach Pikiell and the players engaged in interviews with major outlets. They also spent time filming content for digital platforms and marketing purposes. This will be used throughout the season across television broadcasts and social media channels.
A highlight of the event was the team’s appearance on the Big Ten Network (BTN) Studio Set. That's where Pikiell shared his insights on national television about the upcoming campaign.
Coach Pikiell stressed a return to the foundational principles that have guided Rutgers’ most successful teams. He emphasized the squad’s dedication in the offseason and its physical makeup.
"We're doing our work in the offseason," Pikiell told Dave Revsine on BTN. "We've gotten back to our blue-collar roots. We're physical and we have tremendous size. We've got to get back to rebounding and defense. It's a competitive group and they've been fun to coach. I couldn't be more excited to coach them. I think Rutgers fans are going to really like this version of Rutgers basketball."
Players Reflect on Summer Preparation
Junior guard Jamichael Davis, the team’s backcourt leader, shared a glimpse into the squad’s summer grind. Having played 63 games over the past two years and accumulating 64 career steals and 113 assists, Davis emphasized teamwork and daily improvement.
"The guys have been great this summer," Davis said on BTN. "Everyone has been coming in and working hard and wanting to get better. That's a good trait to have. Everyone is competing at high level, trying to stack good days together, and getting connected at a high level. We're trusting the work and getting better as a group, staying levelheaded and not shying away from the work we have to do."
Forward Dylan Grant, entering his sophomore season after a strong finish to his freshman year, expressed excitement about the competitive energy of the roster. "I'm really excited about the new players we've brought in this season," Grant said. "There is always a lot of energy at practice, it's always a dogfight. We have a lot of fighters in that locker room that bring a lot of energy. We have a bunch of dogs out there and we work every day to be every day guys."
With the full schedule, game times, and television designations now announced, Rutgers is less than four weeks away from its season opener. The Scarlet Knights will host Rider at Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday, November 5. It will mark the first opportunity to showcase the team’s offseason progress in front of a passionate home crowd.