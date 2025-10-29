Rutgers Men’s Basketball Rolls Out New Ticket Policy for Students
Rutgers Athletics is introducing a new era for student ticketing at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Ahead of the 2025–26 men’s basketball season, the department has announced an update. A fully digital ticket claim process designed to make attending games simpler and more efficient for Rutgers students. The move mirrors the already successful system used for football, bringing consistency across major sports programs and eliminating the need for in-person pickup.
The New Digital Claim Procedure
This season, students can claim their basketball tickets online directly through their student account, doing away with the old tradition of waiting in line at the ticket office hours before tipoff. The new process makes game day smoother and ensures fans can focus on supporting the Scarlet Knights inside Jersey Mike’s Arena.
While students can easily claim their tickets digitally, they should note that claiming a ticket does not automatically guarantee entry. Seating for students will still be handled on a first-come, first-served basis once arena gates open.
Entry for students will begin 1.5 hours prior to tipoff through the designated student entrance at Gate B. With the high demand expected for men’s basketball games this season, students are strongly encouraged to arrive early to secure a seat and experience the full pregame excitement.
Ticket Allotment and Availability Schedule
Rutgers’ new system operates under a limited capacity model to manage the student section efficiently. Only a specific number of student tickets will be available for each game, and once those are claimed, the window will close. This means acting fast will be key for students who don’t want to miss out on the action.
To make things even more organized, the ticket claim windows will open in stages based on student ticket packages. Combo pack buyers, meaning the students who have purchased packages covering multiple games, will get the first opportunity to claim tickets. Their claim window will open approximately two weeks before each matchup.
For students without combo packs, ticket claims will become available roughly one week before the game. Depending on scheduling, multiple games may be available to claim at once, giving fans more flexibility in planning their game days.
The digital shift is part of Rutgers Athletics’ continued efforts to enhance the student experience at one of college basketball’s most electric home venues. The change means fewer lines, faster entry, and a more straightforward process that reflects how modern college fans prefer to engage.
Students are encouraged to claim tickets early, arrive ahead of time, and bring their signature energy to Jersey Mike’s Arena—where every game feels like a championship atmosphere. With excitement building for the upcoming season, this new system promises to make supporting the Scarlet Knights easier and more fun than ever.
