Rutgers Men's Basketball to Celebrate 2nd Knights of Honor Ceremony in Matchup vs. Maryland

Jersey Mike’s Arena is preparing for an electric atmosphere this Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. While the Big Ten showdown between Rutgers men’s basketball and Maryland already carries serious implications for the conference standings, this one is about more than just a win or loss.

What Is the Rutgers Knights of Honor Program?

Before the noon tip-off, Rutgers will pause to celebrate history. The program officially announced via its X page.

Excited to recognize our second "Knights of Honor" class on Sunday when we induct Scarlet Knight legends Kelvin Troy ('81), Roy Hinson ('83) and John Battle ('85) pregame before the matchup against Maryland.



It is a powerful moment designed to connect generations of Scarlet Knights inside a building that continues to grow louder each season. The Knights of Honor program celebrates a distinguished class of men’s basketball players who represented Rutgers at the highest level, both on and off the court. These honorees achieved individual and team success that left an indelible mark on Rutgers men’s basketball history.

Inductees receive a permanent place inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. Their jerseys hang alongside the inaugural class of Mike Dabney, Hollis Copeland, and Eddie Jordan, as well as Rutgers’ three retired jerseys.

Bob Lloyd wears 14 in the rafters, then comes Phil Sellers, who is honored with 12, and last but not least, James Bailey’s 20 is permanently retired. All letterwinners have been invited to attend Sunday’s game against Maryland for the ceremony.

Kelvin Troy and the Foundation of Late-70s Success

The first legend in this year’s class is Kelvin Troy (‘81), a 6’5”, 195-pound forward who played at Rutgers from 1977 to 1981. During his tenure, the Scarlet Knights compiled a 76–46 record. That run included a 24–7 season and a third-place NIT finish in 1977–78. The following year, Rutgers went 22–9 and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 in 1978–79.

As a junior, Troy led the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game, rebounding at 8.3 per game, and steals with 51. His impact earned him Honorable Mention All-America honors along with All-Eastern Eight, All-Metropolitan Area, and All-New Jersey recognition.

Over his career, Troy averaged 15.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. When he graduated, he ranked eighth all-time in scoring with 1,458 points (currently 13th) and seventh in rebounds with 703 (currently 10th).

Known for his defensive toughness, Troy was named by Sports Illustrated as one of the nation’s top ten defenders before the 1979–80 season. He was selected in the fifth round of the NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and later played professionally in Ireland.

Roy Hinson and a Legacy of Defensive Dominance

Next in the Knights of Honor class is Roy Hinson (‘83), a 6’9” forward from Franklin High School in New Jersey who played at Rutgers from 1979 to 83.

As a freshman, he averaged 9.7 points per game. By his senior season, that number had climbed to 16.6 points per game. Hinson finished his Rutgers career with 1,525 points, ranking 10th all-time, and 860 rebounds, ranking fifth all-time.

His performance earned him first-round status in the 1983 NBA Draft, where he was selected 20th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hinson went on to play eight seasons in the NBA with the Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, and New Jersey Nets. He averaged 14.2 points per game before a knee injury ended his professional career in 1991.

For Rutgers fans, Hinson represents defensive intensity paired with steady offensive growth, a cornerstone figure in the program’s early 1980s success.

John Battle and the Rise of a Scoring Guard

Completing the trio is John Battle (‘85), a 6’2” guard from Washington, D.C., who played at Rutgers from 1981 to 1985. Hinson remains second all-time in program history with 356 blocked shots.

After seeing limited minutes as a freshman, Battle quickly developed into a major contributor. By his sophomore season, he helped Rutgers reach the 1983 NCAA Tournament and defeat Southwestern Louisiana in the opening round.

Battle’s breakout came as a junior, when he averaged 21.0 points per game. He matched that 21.0 scoring average again as a senior and scored 608 points during his final season alone. He finished his Rutgers career with 1,385 points, ranking 15th all-time and 10th at the time of his graduation.

Selected in the fourth round of the 1985 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Battle carved out an 11-season NBA career with the Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He totaled more than 5,000 career points and 1,200 assists at the professional level.

Sunday’s matchup against Maryland will matter in the Big Ten standings, but the emotional heartbeat of the day will come before the ball even tips.

