Rutgers Reportedly Got Robbed Millions Worth Of One Piece Cards

Rutgers University has reportedly been under a burglary, where thieves targeted a promotional giveaway tied to the popular anime series "One Piece." The incident was first discovered on Wednesday morning after Tuesday night's men's basketball game. The case has been reported and has resulted in an investigation into the theft of thousands of collectible trading cards, potentially valued at up to $2 million on the resale market.

One Piece Scalpers Allegedly Stole Cards Worth $2 Million

The Rutgers University Police Department issued a crime alert detailing the heist, which occurred sometime between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found no evidence of forced entry into the secured office within the arena. No suspects have been identified yet, and descriptions remain limited due to a lack of witnesses or clear surveillance footage.

The stolen items are "One Piece" trading cards, which are part of a nationwide college basketball promotion called the One Piece College Basketball U.S. Voyage. Fans attended Tuesday's sellout game against No. 7 Michigan State, which drew an announced crowd of 8,000.

They received vouchers for the cards, redeemable at two designated spots in the building. Similar distributions happened at Friday's home contest, with another planned for February 7 against Nebraska.

These cards hold high value from collectors all over the world, with some selling for over $900 on eBay. If the thieves made off with the full inventory earmarked for an upcoming game, which has an estimated value of around 8,000 cards, the haul could represent a multimillion-dollar windfall on the secondary market.

Last night, Rutgers hosted a One Piece night which included this Monkey D. Luffy sealed promo card giveaway.



Within hours, these are selling for $600+ on eBay. 😳



🎥: @MediaGiraffes pic.twitter.com/tDDJa8BT8b — The Collectibles Guru (@gurucollects) January 24, 2026

The collaboration so far has resulted in some notable chaos. Resellers have flocked to arenas, camping outside to buy cards from exiting fans, and even reportedly caused some physical confrontations. Rutgers officials have not confirmed the exact number stolen, but the potential scale has raised alarms about security at future events.

The break-in could prompt changes to the promotion. Enhanced measures, such as stricter entry protocols or limits on multiple redemptions, may be implemented to curb exploitation. Some speculate the incident might lead to cancellations at Rutgers or other schools, especially if replacement stock from One Piece organizers proves insufficient.

The financial hit is also unconfirmed, as a Rutgers spokesperson noted the precise value is still being assessed.

Community Assistance

Authorities are appealing for tips from anyone who attended the game or noticed unusual behavior around the arena during the timeframe. Contact the Rutgers University Police Department's Detective Bureau at 848-932-8025 with any details.

More from Rutgers on SI