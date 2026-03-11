Rutgers Scarlet Knight Junior Captain Recognized on Big Ten Sportsmanship Team

In the high-stakes environment of Big Ten basketball, leadership is often measured by more than just points and assists. This week, the Big Ten Conference highlighted a student-athlete who embodies the foundational values of the league. Rutgers junior captain Jamichael Davis has been officially named to the Big Ten Sportsmanship Team.

Rutgers' Jamichael Davis Emerges as a Captain and Locker Room Leader

The recognition, announced by the conference office, honors individuals who distinguish themselves through sportsmanship, integrity, and respect.

Big Ten Awards👏



Tariq Francis All- Big Ten Honorable Mention🏆

Jamichael Davis Sportsmanship🎖️https://t.co/GauKy16DLo#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/152OSRUyPM — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) March 10, 2026

For Davis, the award is a testament to his conduct both on and off the court. Wondering why? It is because the veteran presence has represented the Scarlet Knights program with unwavering class throughout the 2025–26 campaign.

Jamichael Davis has steadily evolved into the heartbeat of the Rutgers roster. His journey from a promising recruit to a veteran leader is defined by a commitment to effort and discipline. These traits did not go unnoticed by the coaching staff. The head coach, Steve Pikiell, formally named Davis a team captain in the locker room following a hard-fought victory over Maine earlier this season.

Standing 6 feet 2 and weighing 175 pounds, the point guard has carved out a niche as one of the most respected veteran leaders in the locker room.

That style of play has made him a fan favorite at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Rutgers supporters have grown accustomed to seeing "J-Mike" flying across the floor for loose balls. Not just that, but also applying full-court pressure, or making the kind of hustle plays. Especially the ones that don’t always show up in the box score but are crucial for winning basketball in the Big Ten.

His scoring card reached a new level during a marquee matchup against Notre Dame. In that contest, Davis exploded for a career-high 21 points. He did it by delivering a performance that stood out as one of the highlights of the season. The moment carried added emotion with his childhood friend Ace Bailey in attendance.

From Georgia Standout to Scarlet Knight Leader

Davis also delivered strong performances in several other key games throughout the season.

He recorded 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists in a victory over Lehigh. In another game, he produced 15 points on efficient 5-of-7 shooting while adding three steals. His all-around impact was also evident in the win over Maine that came before his captaincy announcement. That's where he finished with 8 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

During the 2024–25 campaign, Davis appeared in all 32 games and made seven starts, becoming one of the most reliable players in the rotation. Averaging 18 minutes per game, he produced 4.6 points and 1.5 assists per contest.

Davis finished that season with 55 assists and 29 steals. Meanwhile, he also shot 37 percent from the field, 33 percent from three-point range, and 65 percent from the free-throw line. He also collected 49 rebounds and recorded nine blocks.

One of his standout performances that season came at Michigan, where he scored a season-high 20 points while knocking down four three-pointers. He also delivered a balanced performance in a victory over Columbia, recording 11 points and seven assists, and contributed 13 points in a win over USC.

Even earlier in his Rutgers career, Davis showed flashes of the impact he could make. As a freshman during the 2023–24 season, he appeared in 31 games and started 14 of them. Playing 23 minutes per game, he averaged 5.6 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals.

He reached double-digit scoring in seven games during that season, including an 11-point, six-assist outing in his first career start against rival Seton Hall. Davis also showed his ability to perform against top competition by posting a double-digit scoring effort against No. 2 Purdue.

Before arriving in Piscataway, Davis had already built a strong reputation in Georgia high school basketball.

At Lakeview Fort Oglethorpe High School, he averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds per game while shooting over 60 percent from the field. His success continued at McEachern High School. That's exactly where he averaged 22 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while earning First-Team All-Region honors.

Davis was ranked as the No. 17 prospect in Georgia and the No. 38 point guard nationally according to 247Sports. Rutgers is scheduled to face Minnesota on Wednesday night at approximately 9:00 p.m., with the game airing on the Big Ten Network.

More from Rutgers on SI