Rutgers Scarlet Knights Men’s Basketball Falls to Michigan State After Late Comeback

The Breslin Center was buzzing with energy on Senior Night. However, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights nearly turned the celebration into heartbreak for the Michigan State Spartans. In a thrilling Big Ten showdown, the Scarlet Knights mounted a furious late-game charge. The one that erased nearly all of an 18-point deficit, only to fall 91–87 to the No. 8/8 Spartans.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Continue Battle with Top-10 Opponents

Despite the loss, Rutgers left the floor with plenty of confidence. They once again proved that they refuse to go quietly against top-tier competition.

Down by 18 points with just five minutes remaining, Rutgers transformed into an offensive juggernaut. The Scarlet Knights closed the game with a 30–14 run, including a lightning-fast 16–5 stretch in the final minutes.

Remarkably, they went 9-for-9 from the field in the last 2:36, turning what looked like a comfortable Spartan win into a nail-biting finish. Though the home crowd ultimately celebrated, Rutgers’ late surge sent a clear message that they can compete with anyone in the conference.

This was the second meeting of the season with Michigan State, and for the second time, the game was decided in the final possession. The previous encounter at Jersey Mike’s Arena went into overtime, and the Breslin Center showdown proved equally competitive.

Even in defeat, Rutgers achieved milestones. Their 87 points tied the highest regulation scoring output of the season. Against a program known for defensive discipline. And this performance highlighted how far the Scarlet Knights have come in executing high-pressure offense against top-10 opponents.

Rutgers has consistently pushed elite teams to their limits. The Scarlet Knights’ ability to match intensity and close scoring gaps signals a level of maturity. Or especially the match that bodes well as they approach the postseason and the Big Ten Tournament. Each close contest against ranked opponents is a confidence builder. And with that, it's also a reminder that Rutgers belongs on basketball’s bigger stages.

Rutger's Key Players Fuel Late Surge

Several Scarlet Knights shone in the late-game rally, putting on a display of poise and skill. Tariq Francis led the charge with 25 points and five assists, shooting 8-of-17 from the field. That included 4-of-5 from the three-point range and a perfect 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. Francis now boasts a 90.8% free-throw percentage for the season, the third-best in Rutgers history.

Emmanuel Ogbole provided an inside spark, contributing 13 points and six rebounds in just 20 minutes. This marked his highest-scoring Big Ten game and his second career conference game with double-digit points. Freshmen Lino Mark and Kaden Powers also made their presence felt, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively. And with Powers hitting three crucial threes to keep Rutgers in striking distance.

Even Michigan State coach Tom Izzo couldn’t hide his respect for the Scarlet Knights. After the game, he marveled at Rutgers’ shooting display, noting that a team averaging 29% from three-point range connected on 55% against his Spartans.

Izzo praised individual performances while also acknowledging the team’s collective effort. He said, "Boy, all the blaming I do on players, and now I have to blame the coach!"

He also mentioned, "For me, culture and traditions matter. It means more than anything. It's not anyone's fault, either. They made shots. They shoot 29% from three, and they went what? 55 tonight."

Rutgers now turns its focus back to Piscataway for the final regular-season game. Izzo also said, "I told Steve after the game, 'mucho respect.'" It was a Senior Day showdown against Penn State this Sunday at Jersey Mike’s Arena, with tipoff scheduled for noon on BTN.

The program will honor Emmanuel Ogbole along with five senior managers: Jack Reicheg, Richard Wu, Andrew Taffe, Tim Ziemba, and Hailen Arp. These final moments of the regular season are a chance to celebrate the contributions of players and staff who have shaped the team’s identity.

Following the regular-season finale, the Scarlet Knights will travel to Chicago for the 2026 Big Ten Tournament. Depending on final standings, Rutgers will begin tournament play on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The late-game fireworks against Michigan State serve as a reminder that Rutgers can compete with anyone when their offense clicks. Carrying that high-scoring momentum into the postseason will be key as the Scarlet Knights look to make a deeper run in March.

The Scarlet Knights may have fallen short, but their performance proves that they are a force to be reckoned with in the Big Ten and beyond. The postseason is coming, and if the energy shown against Michigan State is any indication, Rutgers is ready for the challenge.

More from Rutgers on SI