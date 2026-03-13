Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Season Ends with Big Ten Tournament Loss to UCLA

The 2025–26 season officially came to an end for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Thursday night in Chicago. Inside the United Center, Rutgers saw its Big Ten Tournament run halted by the UCLA Bruins. They secured a 72–59 victory in the second round. It was a hard-fought battle that featured defensive intensity and momentum swings. However, ultimately, the Bruins pulled away late to end the Scarlet Knights’ postseason hopes.

Rutgers Entered the Big Ten Tournament With Late Momentum

With the defeat, Rutgers finished the season with a 14–19 overall record. And also a 6–14 mark in Big Ten play.

Final from the Big Ten Tournament#TheKnighthood 🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/SxK06pBFes — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) March 13, 2026

UCLA, the tournament’s No. 6 seed, improved to 22–10 overall and 13–7 in conference play while advancing to the next round to face Michigan State. Although the final margin reached double digits, the game itself reflected much of Rutgers’ identity throughout the season.

Despite the loss, Rutgers did not arrive in Chicago without confidence. Just one day earlier, the Scarlet Knights extended their stay in the tournament with a spirited victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the opening round.

Heading into Thursday’s matchup with UCLA, Rutgers had gone 5–4 over its last nine games and 3–2 over its last five. Those results suggested a team beginning to find its rhythm late in the season. Head coach Steve Pikiell’s squad had tightened up defensively and competed in close games.

Rutgers jumped out to a quick 4–0 lead, bringing early energy to the floor. However, UCLA quickly responded with authority, launching an 11–0 run that shifted the momentum. The surge was capped by a three-pointer from Skyy Clark, forcing Rutgers to regroup early. Instead, they answered with an 8–0 run of their own. Freshman guard Harun Zrno sparked the response by knocking down a critical three-pointer that helped settle Rutgers’ offense.

UCLA eventually built an 18–12 advantage thanks in large part to the first-half scoring of Tyler Bilodeau, who poured in nine points early. Rutgers tightened its defensive pressure and forced UCLA into a difficult stretch offensively. Over the remainder of the half, the Bruins connected on just 3 of 15 shots from the floor.

By the time the teams headed to the locker room, UCLA held a narrow 30–24 lead. The halftime numbers highlighted just how evenly matched the teams had been in the opening 20 minutes. Both Rutgers and UCLA shot an identical 9-of-29 from the field, each finishing the half at 31 percent.

With leading scorer Tariq Francis struggling to find his rhythm early, Rutgers turned to an unexpected offensive spark. Freshman Harun Zrno stepped into the spotlight with a perfect shooting performance from beyond the arc in the first half. Zrno connected on all three of his three-point attempts and finished the half with nine points.

The Bruins unleashed a 9–0 run that changed the momentum entirely. Tyler Bilodeau connected on a three-pointer during the surge, and Trent Perry followed with another long-range shot. By the time the under-16 media timeout arrived, Rutgers’ six-point halftime deficit had expanded to 15 points.

Freshman guard Lino Mark emerged as Rutgers’ top offensive option during the second half. Mark finished with a team-high 17 points while also contributing five assists and five rebounds. The performance continued an impressive late-season stretch for the freshman, marking his seventh double-digit scoring game over the past 10 contests.

Darren Buchanan Jr. finished with nine points and nine rebounds despite battling foul trouble for the second straight night. Emmanuel Ogbole added eight points, five rebounds, and two blocks while anchoring the defense in the paint.

By reaching the free-throw line, Francis pushed his total to 152 made free throws on the year, the fifth-most in Rutgers history. His 90.5 percent free-throw percentage ranks as the third-best single-season mark in program history.

UCLA was powered by a historic performance from Donovan Dent, who recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. Tyler Bilodeau also played a crucial role in the victory, finishing with a game-high 21 points.

Statistically, the teams were nearly identical from the field. Rutgers shot 37.9 percent, while UCLA finished at 38.3 percent. The difference came in two key areas. UCLA dominated at the free-throw line, converting 19-of-23 attempts, and controlled the boards with a 40–30 rebounding advantage.

Rutgers attempted one final push late in the game. Lino Mark scored four consecutive points and had an open look that could have cut the Bruins’ lead to six. The shot came up short, and on the next possession, Bilodeau buried his third three-pointer of the night. Although the loss ended Rutgers’ season, the Scarlet Knights leave Chicago with signs of progress.

