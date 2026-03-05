Rutgers Scarlet Knights Set for Final Big Ten Road Test at Michigan State in Prime Clash

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights men's basketball team is about to face one of the toughest challenges on its schedule as the regular season winds down. Thursday night brings a massive road test for Rutgers. It is because they travel to East Lansing to take on the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans inside the legendary Breslin Center.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Building Late-Season Momentum Before Show

In the relentless grind of the Big Ten Conference, every game feels intense. But this one carries even more weight. It marks the final regular-season road game for Rutgers and presents a rare opportunity to make a statement against a top-10 opponent in primetime.

The matchup tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, with Connor Onion and former Spartan star Steve Smith on the call. At first glance, Rutgers’ record of 12–17 overall and 5–13 in Big Ten play might suggest a team struggling through the season. But the Scarlet Knights entering this matchup look very different from the group that battled earlier in the year.

Rutgers has quietly built momentum, winning three of its last five games. Those victories were not flukes or narrow escapes either. The stretch includes two wins over the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball and a convincing performance against the Penn State Nittany Lions men's basketball.

Even more encouraging for head coach Steve Pikiell is how his team has performed away from home. Rutgers has gone 2–1 in its last three road games.

Rutgers traveled to the Xfinity Center and walked away with a hard-earned 69–65 victory over Maryland. The Scarlet Knights dominated the first half, building a massive 19-point halftime lead after forcing 14 turnovers from the Terrapins in the opening twenty minutes.

Maryland pushed back hard in the second half, threatening to erase the deficit. But Rutgers stayed composed and closed the door in the final minutes to secure the win. Much of Rutgers’ recent success has been driven by the play of junior guard Tariq Francis.

Francis led the Scarlet Knights in the win over Maryland with 19 points and delivered a flawless performance at the free-throw line. He finished 10-for-10 from the stripe, the best free-throw showing by a Rutgers player in Big Ten play since Ron Harper Jr. accomplished the same feat against the Nebraska Cornhuskers men's basketball in 2022.

Francis leads the team with 16.6 points per game and also tops the roster in assists with 80. His scoring consistency and playmaking ability have made him one of the most important players in the Scarlet Knights’ rotation.

Francis currently sits at 481 points for the season and needs just 19 more to reach the 500-point mark. Additionally, he is only 53 points away from entering the top 20 all-time scoring seasons in Rutgers program history.

He wasn’t alone in the win over Maryland. Darren Buchanan Jr. contributed 14 points and seven rebounds, while Jamichael Davis added 12 points and six rebounds.

Let's Now Look at Their Shared Series

The series between Rutgers and Michigan State has evolved dramatically over the years. Thursday’s matchup will mark the 18th meeting between the programs. Michigan State dominated early, winning the first 11 games of the series. But in recent years Rutgers has made it far more competitive, capturing three of the last seven matchups.

Some of those wins include Rutgers victories by 21 and 30 points during the past five seasons. The most recent meeting between the teams at Jersey Mike's Arena delivered one of the most dramatic games of the season.

Rutgers controlled the contest for nearly 36 minutes and built a 12-point lead in the second half. But Michigan State forced overtime with a clutch three-pointer with 11 seconds remaining. In the extra period, the Spartans outscored Rutgers 15–6 to secure an 88–79 victory.

Even in defeat, Rutgers showed its ability to compete. The Scarlet Knights forced 15 turnovers and held a 19–8 advantage in points off turnovers. But Michigan State dominated inside, winning the battle in the paint 38–22 and controlling the rebounding margin 45–22.

Francis led Rutgers in that game as well, scoring 23 points as one of five Scarlet Knights to reach double figures.

After Thursday’s showdown, Rutgers will return home to Jersey Mike’s Arena for its regular-season finale against Penn State. The Sunday matchup will also serve as Senior Day, honoring Emmanuel Ogbole along with senior managers Jack Reicheg, Richard Wu, Andrew Taffe, Tim Ziemba, and Hailen Arp.

