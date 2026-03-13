March basketball always delivers drama! And the Rutgers Scarlet Knights made sure the opening rounds of the 2026 Big Ten Tournament had plenty of it. In a high-stakes showdown at Chicago’s United Center, Rutgers kept its postseason hopes alive with a gritty 72–67 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights' Late Momentum Into Big Ten Tournament

The win allowed the Scarlet Knights to extend their stay in the Windy City. It sort of added another memorable chapter to their program’s growing Big Ten Tournament history.

With the victory, Rutgers improved to 14–18 overall, while Minnesota saw its season take a hit, dropping to 15–17. While Rutgers’ overall record might suggest an uphill climb, the Scarlet Knights entered the United Center with momentum building at just the right time.

The biggest story of the night belonged to guard Tariq Francis, who delivered a performance that will be remembered in Rutgers tournament history. Francis finished with 29 points, the highest scoring performance by any Rutgers player in a Big Ten Tournament game.

He was electric from beyond the arc, connecting on five three-pointers. That total tied the program’s Big Ten Tournament record previously set by Nigel Johnson in 2017. Francis’ scoring explosion was not an isolated moment either.

It marked his 10th game this season with 20 or more points, and he has now scored in double figures in 25 of Rutgers’ 32 contests. Francis went 6-of-7 from the stripe, knocking down crucial shots in the closing minutes to keep Minnesota at bay as the pressure mounted.

The Scarlet Knights knocked down 10 three-pointers, setting a program record for the event. Ball movement was another highlight, as the team recorded 22 assists, another Big Ten Tournament record for Rutgers.

The offense remained steady throughout the game, finishing with 46 percent shooting from the field. The Scarlet Knights were even sharper in the second half, connecting on 50 percent of their attempts. At the free-throw line, Rutgers finished 12-of-17 while converting key chances late in the game to secure the victory.

Second-Half Defense and Late Run Seal Rutgers Victory Over Minnesota

The Scarlet Knights came out firing, hitting seven of their first 11 shots from the floor. Emmanuel Ogbole set the tone early by scoring six points in the paint, while a three-pointer from Jamichael Davis helped Rutgers build a 16–13 lead.

Momentum shifted midway through the first half when Darren Buchanan picked up two early fouls and was forced to the bench. With one of their key playmakers sidelined for nine minutes, Rutgers struggled offensively. Minnesota responded with a 12–5 run as the Scarlet Knights endured a difficult seven-minute stretch in which they managed just one made basket.

Francis kept Rutgers within reach by scoring 16 first-half points. The Golden Gophers held a narrow 31–29 lead at halftime, but Francis ensured the deficit remained manageable. He scored the final eight points of the half for Rutgers and accounted for 11 of the team’s final 13 points over the closing 12:45 of the period. Notably, Rutgers did not attempt a single free throw in the opening 20 minutes.

The second half began with Francis immediately attacking again. He scored the first five points after the break, tying the game at 34–34. Harun Zrno added two three-pointers while Jamichael Davis contributed another as Rutgers stayed within striking distance. The turning point came when Davis knocked down the team’s 10th three-pointer, finishing a 7–0 run that gave Rutgers a 54–52 lead.

With less than ten minutes remaining, Rutgers locked down on the defensive end and held Minnesota scoreless for five minutes. The defensive pressure sparked a decisive 13–2 run, pushing Rutgers ahead 58–52 with five minutes remaining. The Scarlet Knights extended the lead to 62–55 as the clock ticked toward the three-minute mark.

Minnesota had led 52–47 with 9:49 left in the game, but Rutgers finished strong with a 25–15 closing run. The Scarlet Knights were flawless at the free-throw line during the final stretch, going 8-of-8 to secure the win.

Jamichael Davis finished with 13 points and six assists, while Emmanuel Ogbole added 10 points and seven rebounds and tied his career-high with three blocks. Darren Buchanan, despite the early foul trouble, contributed a career-high seven assists.

The victory carried historical significance for the program. It marked Rutgers’ first Big Ten Tournament win since 2023 and the program’s sixth overall victory in the event since joining the conference in 2015. The Scarlet Knights also improved to 9–12 all-time against Minnesota and have now won seven of the last 11 meetings between the programs.

More from Rutgers on SI