Rutgers Scarlet Knights Women's Basketball Hosts Penn State for Senior Day Showdown

As the winter wind whistles across the Raritan, excitement is building inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. This Saturday, Feb. 21, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights women’s basketball team returns home. Wondering why? It is because they are about to deliver their performance on one of the most visually stunning dates on the calendar. Those are none other than Senior Day and the annual Blackout Game.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights About to Face Rivalry

Fans are encouraged to wear black, creating an intimidating "Blackout" atmosphere for the visiting Penn State Nittany Lions in this cross-divisional Big Ten matchup. This will tip off at 4 p.m.

The heart of the event, however, lies in the pregame ceremony. Rutgers will honor five standout seniors who have made a lasting mark on the program. They are Deja Young, Faith Blackstone, Imani Lester, Kaylah Ivey, and Antonia Bates.

However, the celebration doesn’t stop with the players. The university will also recognize senior members of the band. Not just that, but also the spirit squad, team managers, and practice players. For those who can’t make it in person, the game will be televised live on the Big Ten Network. Especially with radio coverage available through FOX Sports New Jersey.

This matchup is the second chapter in the season series between these regional rivals. Rutgers already holds the edge, having traveled to University Park on Jan. 18 for a hard-fought 76-72 victory over Penn State.

In that game, the Scarlet Knights’ offense shone. It is because Nene Ndiaye landed a group of five players scoring in double figures and finishing with a team-high 20 points. That win showed that when Rutgers finds its rhythm offensively, it can handle the Nittany Lions’ fast-paced style.

Penn State enters Saturday’s clash seeking redemption and momentum, fresh off an 81-71 victory over Northwestern that ended a two-game skid. With revenge on their minds, the Nittany Lions will lean on their star scorer, Kiyomi McMiller, who averages 21.0 points per game. Meanwhile, Gracie Merkle anchors the boards with 8.4 rebounds per contest. Stopping McMiller’s transition game will be key if Rutgers hopes to sweep the season series.

The Scarlet Knights are looking to rebound after a tough 76-56 loss at RV Illinois at the State Farm Center. Despite the outcome, there were bright spots. Faith Blackstone led the team with 13 points in her return to action. And Ndiaye added 10, and Imani Lester contributed nine points after missing three games due to injury.

On Dec. 20, Blackstone eclipsed 1,000 career points in Division I play against Lafayette. She became the 45th Scarlet Knight to reach that milestone, now holding 1,130 points. Kaylah Ivey reached her 500th career assist on Dec. 28 at Michigan State. She currently ranks 15th nationally among active players with 546 total assists. Head Coach Coquese Washington also celebrated her 250th career win earlier this season on Dec. 20.

Freshman and Sophomore Impacts Are Building for the Future

While the seniors take center stage, Rutgers’ future is already making waves. Sophomore standout Precious Gem Wheeler is a Franklin High School product. She has provided a defensive spark and versatility, averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game.

Joining her is freshman Makylah Moore from Brooklyn’s Nazareth High School. Moore arrives with a championship pedigree, having led her high school to a NYSPHSAA title. She finished the final with an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double. Her senior season stats were remarkable as well. She got 21.4 PPG, seven rebounds per game, double-digit scoring in all 29 games, 20+ points in 11 contests, 30+ points in five games, five double-doubles, and six or more rebounds in 19 outings. Moore and Wheeler are already showing that Rutgers’ next chapter is bright.

The offseason brought a refreshed coaching staff to Jersey Mike’s Arena, with Head Coach Coquese Washington adding elite experience across the bench. Shannon LeBeauf joins as Senior Associate Head Coach after 14 seasons at UCLA, helping secure two No. 1-ranked recruiting classes and a 2025 Final Four appearance. Sean LeBeauf comes from UC Riverside, where he helped guide the Highlanders to 55 wins and a WNIT appearance.

Saturday’s Senior Day is just the beginning of the final home stretch for the Scarlet Knights. After facing Penn State, Rutgers will host its last regular-season home game against the Indiana Hoosiers on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. Jersey Mike’s Arena will be buzzing, and fans are encouraged to witness the legacy, the milestones, and the excitement firsthand.

