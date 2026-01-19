Rutgers Seeking To End Losing Skid Against Iowa - Preview

Rutgers Scarlet Knights men’s basketball will continue their road trip as they are heading to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday night.

The Scarlet Knights are coming into this game with a 9-9 record and 2-5 in Big Ten conference play. It’s going to be the 18th meeting between the Scarlet Knights and the Hawkeyes. Rutgers is getting tired of losing to Iowa. The team has lost five in a row. Rutgers' last win against Iowa was in Jan 2022.

In the last meeting, the Scarlet Knights were in the driver's seat. They had all the momentum to win, but the Hackeyes made an incredible comeback to win 84-73. Rutgers must find a way to win on the road at Iowa. They have won just one game in the last seven meetings at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Rutgers' previous victory in that arena came in March 2019, with an 86-72 result. The bleeding must stop at some point, and Rutgers wants to end the losing skid on Tuesday.

If the Scarlet Knights win on Tuesday, it will be their first ranked win of the season. However, if they want to achieve those results, then there are four critical adjustments the team must make to win this game.

1) Shoot consistently from the three-point line

2) Tariq Francis must dominate and score

3) Emmanuel Ogbole's rim protection and win the rebound battle

4) Defense, Defense, Defense!

The Hawkeye team is outstanding. There’s a reason why they have a 13-4 record this season. Iowa took care of business against Indiana on Saturday, winning 74-57. Iowa shoots very well from the field, and they’re an effective scoring defense in the Big Ten.

Bennett Stirtz had A DAY for @IowaHoops in Bloomington 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nDQ3F29jSw — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 17, 2026

Defense must be a priority for the Scarlet Knights when they get on the basketball court against Bennett Stirtz and Tavion Banks. When good players like that get going from the start, it will be tough to stop them. Rutgers defense can’t get lazy and let open looks from tip-off.

Francis can get hot when the second half comes around. This was the case against Northwestern when he scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half. As impressive as that was, he has to be impactful in the first half and not leave it all for the second half. He’s been red hot lately. So we have to give him credit for that. We hope he can replicate, or even improve, when they go up against Iowa.