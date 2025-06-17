Rutgers Star Ace Bailey Receives Concerning NBA Draft News
Ace Bailey had an incredible year for the Rutgers Scarlett Knights last season. In 30 games, he averaged 17.6 points per game (PPG), second-best on the team behind Dylan Harper, a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game (RPG), and 1.3 assists per game (APG), while shooting 46% from the field.
It was a no-brainer for Bailey, and Harper, to enter the NBA Draft.
ESPN analyst Jemery Woo went as far as calling Bailey the best pull-up shooter in the draft class, "No player in this draft class is more dangerous in a tight window than Bailey, whose ability to rise and fire over defenders at difficult angles and knock down tough shots off the bounce make him a tantalizing scoring prospect," Woo wrote."Though he's still relatively unpolished at 18 years old and operated without a ton of help other than Harper at Rutgers, that element of Bailey's skill set shone through this past season; he's far from the most consistent player in this draft class, but there's no pull-up scorer as projectable long term."
With all the praise around Bailey leading up to the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25th, it seems some of it may be going to his head and having a negative impact on his draft stock.
According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, "Bailey's predraft workout strategy has perplexed some observers, as he has yet to conduct a single known workout to date, having declined invitations from several teams within his draft range." He continued, "Sources say Bailey's camp has informed interested teams that they believe he is a top-3 player in the draft, but also seeks a clear pathway to stardom, perhaps feeling comfortable that a team will trade up to get him at Nos. 3 or 4, should he drop.”
While he has a promising future, Bailey seems to be putting his draft stock at risk with his decision making. It is clear he thinks he is a top-3 player in the draft, but not working out and meeting with teams sends a tough message to potential suiters. Givony has Bailey going 6th in his mock draft to the Washington Wizards.
Bailey is expected to workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who have the 3rd pick in the draft, later this week, but he remains one of this year's biggest unknowns.