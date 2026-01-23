Rutgers Taken Apart by Michigan in 94–60 Loss

Right after a hopeful win over Penn State, Rutgers women's basketball entered Thursday night with positive momentum. But No. 7 Michigan poured water on all the rekindled hope. The Wolverines' relentless full-court press and opportunistic scoring dismantled the Scarlet Knights in a 94-60 loss at Jersey Mike's Arena, exposing familiar struggles in an almost one-sided Big Ten defeat.

Rutgers Fell Under Constant Pressure From Michigan Wolverines

Rutgers fell to 9-10 overall and 1-7 in conference play, while Michigan improved to 16-3 and 7-1. The Scarlet Knights committed a season-high 28 turnovers, which Michigan converted into 38 points.

Head coach Coquese Washington acknowledged Michigan's strength in forcing mistakes, noting they lead the Big Ten in creating turnovers through their effective trapping and rotations.

The Knights were unable to secure footing from the very beginning of the game. Failing to advance the ball across the court on four straight possessions in the opening minutes, which led to risky plays and overall desperation.

Graduate student guard Faith Blackstone was the only highlight in the early game as she scored the Knights' first seven points with two layups and a three-pointer. Following it, Michigan surged ahead, building a 31-13 lead after the first quarter with constant dominance.

In the second half, the Knights fought back, but eventually it all boiled down to nothing. Graduate guard Kaylah Ivey brought hope with three consecutive three-pointers, part of a personal 9-0 run that trimmed the deficit to 14. Defensive energy forced a shot-clock violation, but Rutgers failed to capitalize on it.

They managed just two points during a Michigan cold stretch. The Wolverines closed the half on a strong note, taking a 43-24 advantage into the locker room.

Key moments from the game:

During the early first-quarter, Blackstone scored Rutgers' first four points for a brief 4-2 lead, but Michigan responded with runs fueled by Olivia Olson's six quick points and Mila Holloway's three-pointer.

Back-to-back threes from Syla Swords helped extend the lead, and Michigan ended the opening frame on a 9-0 spurt after a Rutgers timeout.

Ivey's shooting brought hope, but ill-timed turnovers and missed opportunities prevented anything from building.

Michigan pushed the margin to 30 points, capitalizing on free throws (finishing 21-of-31) as Rutgers fouled aggressively in the paint.

Blackstone continued to struggle for a resurgence with her drives and finishes, while Imani Lester complemented her, but the deficit proved insurmountable.

Blackstone led Rutgers with a career-highlight 21 points on near-perfect 9-of-10 shooting from the field.. Ivey added 15 points, all from beyond the arc on 5-of-11 shooting, one shy of her career high for threes.

Michigan, meanwhile, shot over 50 percent from the field and 47 percent from three, scoring 44 points in the paint. Swords and Olson paced the Wolverines with 16 points apiece, while Holloway and Te'Yala Delfosse added 15 each.

The Scarlet Knights return to action Sunday in their annual Play4Kay game against No. 25 Washington. Tip-off is at 2 p.m., streamed on Big Ten Plus. A strong bounce-back at home could rebuild confidence in a tough Big Ten slate

More from Rutgers on SI