Rutgers Takes On Illinois in Big Ten Battle - Preview

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3) will take on the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-3, 2-1) in an exciting Big Ten showdown on Thursday at 8:30 pm ET.

Both teams have faced each other 18 times in their historic battle. Unfortunately, Rutgers has lost 13 of those battles. However, the Scarlet Knights won the last matchup 82-73 on Feb 5 of last season.

The Scarlet Knights are coming into this game with a lot of momentum after junior guard Tariq Francis scored 30 points in their 88-85 overtime victory over the Oregon Ducks. Francis leads the Scarlet Knights with 14.9 points per game on 45 percent from the field. Francis has no problem getting to the free-throw line. He’s one of the best players in the Big Ten conference in that department, shooting 87 percent.

It’s one of the reasons this matchup is intriguing: Illinois is also a great free-throw shooting team.

Sophomore forward Dylan Grant is the second leading scorer with 13 points per game, averaging five rebounds per game, and 46 percent from the field. Grant has scored in double figures in two of the last three games.

For Rutgers to succeed against Illinois, it must not turn the ball over. Rutgers can’t have more than five turnovers against a good team like Illinois. When it comes to behind the arc, the Fighting Illini are dangerous. The Scarlet Knights can’t give up many open looks.

One of the players the Scarlet Knights have to keep an eye on is Keaton Walker. He’s been playing very well for this Illinois team. Another player Rutgers could target because he shoots well from downtown is Tomislav Ivisic.

Defense will be the determining factor in who will win this game. Rutgers and Illinois have a go-to guy who can give you buckets. Who will make the proper adjustments? Who will make a mistake? Which team will make the necessary stops in crucial moments?

Senior big man Emmanuel Ogbole must dominate the paint and be ferocious with his interior defense. His rebounding ability has been an asset for this team, and they will need his strong physical specimen to win the rebound battle and give the Scarlet Knights second-chance points.

Illinois is also an outstanding rebounding team. Rutgers knows what they are up against, and to continue winning games, they must pay attention to every little detail.

The Scarlet Knights have had an up-and-down season so far, but a win against Illinois will not only give them their ninth win of the season, but their confidence will grow much higher.

More From Rutgers on SI