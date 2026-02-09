Rutgers Women’s Basketball Battles Minnesota at Jersey Mike’s Arena

Sometimes a final score does not tell the full story of the sweat and grit left on the hardwood. On Sunday afternoon at Jersey Mike’s Arena, junior forward Nene Ndiaye delivered a performance for the record books. She fuelled a resilient Rutgers effort that pushed a high-flying Minnesota team to the brink before the Scarlet Knights ultimately fell 63-52.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball’s Nene Ndiaye Shines in Career Performance

Despite the loss, Rutgers showed fight, poise, and flashes of growth against one of the Big Ten’s top teams. Facing a Minnesota squad sitting near the top of the conference standings, the Scarlet Knights made the game uncomfortable from the opening tip. The team stayed within striking distance deep into the fourth quarter.

Ndiaye was virtually unstoppable, matching her career high with 26 points. She set new personal benchmarks with 10 made field goals and five three-pointers, accounting for 18 of her team’s 25 first-half points in a scorching opening-half display.

Right alongside her was Zachara Perkins, who poured in a career-high 18 points. Perkins’ aggressive play and timely scoring helped keep the Scarlet Knights within reach throughout a game that featured seven lead changes and five ties. Together, Ndiaye and Perkins carried the offensive load and provided the spark Rutgers needed to challenge a nationally respected opponent.

The atmosphere on the College Avenue campus was electric as Rutgers and Minnesota felt each other out early. The opening quarter turned into a defensive battle, ending in a 12-12 deadlock that reflected the intensity on both ends of the floor.

Rutgers’ defense was the story of the first twenty minutes. The Scarlet Knights stifled the Golden Gophers, holding them to just 23 percent shooting from the field. Behind Ndiaye’s perimeter shooting, Rutgers won the second quarter 13-10 and headed into the locker room with a 25-22 lead.

While the defensive effort was elite, 11 first-half turnovers served as a lifeline for Minnesota, preventing Rutgers from building a larger cushion. Still, the Scarlet Knights walked into halftime with confidence and momentum.

Turnovers and Free Throws Shift the Momentum in the Court

The third quarter proved to be the turning point. Minnesota finally found its offensive rhythm, led by Mara Braun, who scored 10 of her 12 points in that period alone. The Golden Gophers became more aggressive attacking the paint and earned nine trips to the free-throw line in the third quarter, matching Rutgers’ total free-throw attempts for the entire game.

By the end of the quarter, Minnesota had carved out its first sustained lead at 45-37. Ball security became the deciding factor as the game wore on. Rutgers finished with 15 turnovers, while Minnesota committed just five. Despite shooting only 34 percent from the field, the Gophers used extra possessions and frequent trips to the line to stay in control.

The Scarlet Knights refused to go quietly. Perkins knocked down a crucial three-pointer to cut into the deficit, and Ndiaye’s fifth three of the afternoon pulled Rutgers within 55-50 with under five minutes remaining. The crowd sensed a comeback brewing, but the momentum stalled late.

Rutgers went scoreless over the final two minutes, allowing Minnesota to seal the game with timely free throws and a late layup. The final score did not reflect how competitive the contest remained until the closing moments.

Beyond the scoring leaders, Antonia Bates and Janae Walker controlled the glass with six rebounds apiece. Bates has now led the team in rebounding nine times this season, including five straight games. Perkins added a season-high five assists and recorded her 14th double-figure scoring game of the year.

The Scarlet Knights will look to turn that progress into a win this Saturday when they host Purdue at noon at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

