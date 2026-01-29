Rutgers Women’s Basketball Closes Homestand Against Oregon on a Night of Black Excellence

The Rutgers women’s basketball team returns to Jersey Mike’s Arena on Wednesday, January 28. They will be there to close out their three-game homestand with an energetic matchup against Oregon. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., but the night is about more than just basketball. Rutgers will celebrate Black Excellence and Community Day.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball Will Showcase A Night Bigger Than the Scoreboard

Rutgers enters the contest at 9-11 overall and 1-8 in Big Ten play, while Oregon makes the trip east looking to build momentum. Fans unable to attend in person can watch live on B1G+, with radio coverage provided by FOX Sports New Jersey.

Wednesday night at "The Banks" is designed to bring the Rutgers community together. Black Excellence Night highlights the cultural impact, leadership, and legacy that shape the program. Meanwhile, Community Day invites fans to celebrate the people who support Rutgers women’s basketball year-round.

Rutgers comes into the Oregon game following a tough outing against No. 25/25 Washington during the annual Play4Kay game on Monday. The Scarlet Knights fell 76-61 but showed encouraging signs against a ranked opponent.

Imani Lester and Kaylah Ivey each scored 14 points to lead the offense, while freshman Lauryn Swann continued her steady rise with 11 points. Antonia Bates anchored the defensive effort, leading the team with seven rebounds and providing consistent energy on the interior.

Despite the challenges of conference play, this season has produced several major milestones for Rutgers. Faith Blackstone reached the prestigious 1,000-point mark during the December 20 game against Lafayette and now sits at 1,106 career points. She is the 45th player in program history to achieve the Division I scoring milestone.

Kaylah Ivey added her name to the record books on December 28 at Michigan State, recording her 500th career assist. With 528 assists, Ivey ranks 12th nationally among active players, reinforcing her role as a steady and reliable floor leader. Head coach Coquese Washington also reached a landmark moment on December 20, earning her 250th career victory.

Transfers and Youth Shape the Scarlet Knights

The 2025-26 roster reflects a blend of experience and new energy. Rutgers added six transfers in Lauryn Swann, Kaylah Ivey, Nene Ndiaye, Faith Blackstone, Imani Lester, and Yacine Ndiaye, creating depth across multiple positions.

Swann, a 2025 Big 12 All-Freshman Team selection at Arizona, has made an immediate impact. Freshmen Precious Gem Wheeler and Makylah Moore add local and scoring punch, with Moore averaging 21.4 points per game as a high school senior and reaching double figures in all 29 games of her final season.

Washington reshaped her staff ahead of the season, bringing in Senior Associate Head Coach Shannon LeBeauf, who spent 14 seasons at UCLA and helped guide the Bruins to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Final Four run in 2024-25.

Wednesday’s game also serves as a springboard into a demanding February. After Oregon, Rutgers heads west to face USC on February 1 before taking on UCLA on February 4. They will be setting the stage for a challenging stretch against top-tier competition.

