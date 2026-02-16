Rutgers Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short in Road Battle Against Purdue

A pivotal Big Ten opportunity slipped away in West Lafayette on Saturday. It is because Rutgers women’s basketball fell 72-57 to Purdue. In a day of love, the matchup was packed with Big Ten Tournament implications. Purdue spoilt the Scarlet Knights’ return to the court after a six-day hiatus and created valuable breathing room in the conference standings.

Rutgers' Nene Ndiaye Delivers a Scoring Masterclass

The loss drops Rutgers to 9-16 overall and 1-13 in Big Ten play. Purdue improves to 12-13 and 4-10 in the conference. For a Rutgers team fighting to solidify its position ahead of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, this road battle was framed as a must-win. A decisive third-quarter surge by the Boilermakers ultimately proved to be the difference.

Despite the final score, the afternoon belonged to junior forward Nene Ndiaye. Continuing her late-season surge, Ndiaye poured in a game-high 25 points. It marked her second consecutive game, eclipsing the 25-point threshold.

Ndiaye wasted no time asserting herself. She accounted for 11 of Rutgers’ first 13 points, knocking down three triples in the opening quarter alone. She finished an efficient 7-of-14 from the field and an eye-catching 4-of-5 from beyond the arc.

For much of the game, she was low-key the engine that kept Rutgers competitive. However, the scoring support was limited.

Sophomore forward Zachara Perkins was the only other Scarlet Knight in double figures, contributing 10 points on 5-of-11 shooting and adding a team-high four assists. Lauryn Swann chipped in nine points off the bench. Janae Walker added six points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds. Kaylah Ivey finished with seven points.

The Scarlet Knights dictated the tempo early. Behind Ndiaye’s shooting and six first-quarter points from Swann, Rutgers built a 19-14 lead after one quarter. The offense flowed smoothly, and the defensive effort held Purdue in check.

The second quarter, however, brought challenges. The Scarlet Knights managed just eight points in the frame and endured a nearly three-minute scoring drought to close the half. Rutgers shot 3-of-13 from the field in the quarter.

Purdue did not light up the scoreboard either, going 4-of-15 in the second quarter and 0-of-7 from three-point range. Even with the offensive struggles, Rutgers carried a slim 27-26 lead into halftime. The Boilermakers attacked the rim aggressively, quickly erasing Rutgers’ one-point halftime advantage.

Ndiaye tried to halt the surge with an and-one finish followed by free throws, accounting for the first five Rutgers points of the half. But Purdue’s perimeter shooting ignited.

Madison Layden-Zay drilled a three from the left corner off a Rutgers turnover. Just 24 seconds later, she connected again from the wing. Nya Smith added a triple of her own, and Tara Daye contributed key interior baskets as Purdue began to stretch the margin.

Rutgers hit another scoring drought, this one lasting 2:29 late in the quarter. Purdue outscored Rutgers 24-13 in the third period and took a 50-40 lead into the final ten minutes.

The Numbers Tell the Story Even After a Closed Door

Early in the fourth quarter, Layden-Zay struck again from deep, pushing Purdue’s lead to 15. Rutgers refused to fold. Ivey sparked a quick response with four straight points. Swann followed with an and-one jumper, trimming the deficit to 11 and briefly injecting life into the comeback effort.

But Nya Smith delivered what felt like the dagger. She buried a step-back three to extend the lead back into double digits. Later, she added a crafty left-handed layup as Purdue maintained control down the stretch. The final horn sounded with Purdue ahead 72-57.

Rutgers held its own on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 32-30. But efficiency and ball security proved decisive. Rutgers shot 40 percent from the field, while Purdue connected at a 47.3 percent clip. From the three-point range, Rutgers finished at 28 percent compared to Purdue’s 40.7 percent

The defining statistic came in transition and turnover points. Purdue turned 14 Rutgers turnovers into 22 points. Rutgers managed just six points off Purdue’s 11 miscues.



Rutgers will not have much time to dwell on the loss. The Scarlet Knights return home Tuesday, February 17, to face Illinois at 7 p.m. ET inside Jersey Mike’s Arena. The game will stream on Big Ten Plus and air on WRSU-FM.

The margin for error is thin. The urgency is real. And as Saturday showed, one quarter can change everything.

