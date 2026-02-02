Rutgers Women’s Basketball is going through a very rough patch, which turned more bumpy with their latest blowout lose agianst USC. Being their first game of the West Coast swing of the schedule, the Knights had hopes starting with a positive momentum, but unfortunately, the spectacular loss trampled all of them.

This loss stretched the dismal streak to nine losses in their last 10 games. Knights currently stand at 9-13 overall and 1-10 in Big Ten play.

As Usual Rutgers Started Strong But Failed To Hold It Together

The Scarlet Knights showed a lot of promise in the first half, jumping to an early lead and closing the first quarter ahead 15-12. Imani Lester and Zachara Perkins combined for 10 points, while Kaylah Ivey drained a three-pointer to earn some positive motion in the game. Rutgers forced six USC turnovers and converted them into points, holding the Trojans to inefficient shooting.

The second quarter also started with promise for the Knights as Ivey's second triple gave Rutgers an 18-17 lead. Faith Blackstone contributed late buckets to trim the halftime deficit to 29-23. Eight lead changes and three ties highlighted a half where the Knights stayed within striking distance despite some rebounding struggles.

However, the second half was when things went down the hill. USC dominated the third quarter 23-8, fueled by runs that pushed the difference to double digits. Rutgers managed just three field goals in the period, as defensive gaps allowed the Trojans to shoot over 50 percent.

The fourth quarter proved even worse, with USC opening on a 10-0 spurt before Perkins finally scored midway through. The Knights tallied only eight points in each of the final three quarters, shooting a disappointing 5-of-29 after intermission.

Overall, Rutgers connected on just 24 percent from the field (14-of-58) and 16 percent from three (3-of-19). The Trojans crushed the Knights on the glass 57-32, including 25 offensive rebounds that led to second-chance dominance. Turnovers plagued Rutgers again, with 20 miscues that pushed the results into the one-sided game.

Standout Performance Despite The Defeat

Perkins led the offense with 12 points, marking her 12th double-figure game and second straight since returning from a brief absence.

Antonia Bates grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, continuing her recent streak of leading the boards. She has paced Rutgers in rebounding seven times, including the last three matches.

Ivey dished seven assists, which was only one shy of her season high, and knocked down two threes, extending her streak of multiple deep makes to 15 games. Blackstone chipped in six points, contributing to Rutgers’ weak highlight reel of the game.

The Scarlet Knights remain in Los Angeles for their next match against No. 2 UCLA on February 4 at 10 p.m. ET.

