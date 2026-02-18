Rutgers Women’s Basketball Faces Tough Road Reality in Champaign, Losing to Illinois

The grind of Big Ten play does not offer many breathers. And Tuesday night was another reminder for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Inside the State Farm Center, Rutgers fell 76–56 to the RV Illinois Fighting Illini. The Scarlet Knights now stand at 9–17 overall and 1–14 in conference play. Meanwhile, Illinois improves to 18–8 and 8–7 in the Big Ten.

Rutgers Women’s Basketball's Competitive Opening Sets the Tone

The final score may look decisive, but the game itself unfolded in three clear chapters. There was a gritty defensive start and a powerful mid-game surge from Illinois. And also a determined fourth-quarter push from Rutgers.

For Illinois, the win strengthens its postseason resume. For Rutgers and head coach Coquese Washington, it is another step in a rebuilding journey that continues to test resolve. Rutgers wasted no time setting the tone. Kaylah Ivey opened the scoring with a jumper, and Nene Ndiaye. They did it alongside Janae Walker, who added three more points to give the Scarlet Knights an early 5–3 lead.

Illinois responded with a three-pointer from the top of the key by Imani Lester. She returned after missing three games and immediately answered with a three-pointer of her own. That bucket reclaimed an 8–6 Rutgers edge before the 4:23 media timeout and injected energy into the lineup.

Defensively, Rutgers was sharp in the opening quarter. The Scarlet Knights held Illinois to just two field goals in the period. However, Illinois’ ability to get to the free-throw line kept the scoreboard tight. Faith Blackstone, back after a two-game absence, hit the final shot of the quarter to keep Rutgers within reach at 14–12 after one.

The second quarter proved to be the turning point. Illinois opened the period with four straight points and began building rhythm on both ends of the floor. A 21–9 quarter allowed the Illini to turn a narrow two-point lead into a 35–21 halftime advantage.

Cearah Parchment started asserting herself in the paint, while Rutgers experienced a prolonged scoring drought that stalled its early momentum. Lester knocked down two free throws, and Lauryn Swann contributed a basket and later a three-pointer to briefly cut into the deficit. Still, Illinois closed the half strong and maintained control heading into the locker room.

If the second quarter tilted the game, the third quarter created full separation. Illinois poured in 25 points in the period, fueled by Berry Wallace and Parchment. The Illini offense hummed with crisp ball movement, and Destiny Jackson orchestrated the attack, finishing the night with eight assists.

Two late three-pointers from Illinois stretched the margin even further. By the time the buzzer sounded to end the third quarter, Rutgers trailed 60–33. The Illini had delivered their decisive blow.

Let's Talk About Individual Performances Stand Out

Despite the loss, several players made their mark. For Rutgers, Faith Blackstone paced the team with 13 points, marking the fifth time she has led the Scarlet Knights in scoring this season. Nene Ndiaye added 10 points, her 19th double-figure game of the year. Imani Lester contributed nine points in her return to the lineup.

Antonia Bates grabbed six rebounds, leading Rutgers on the glass for the 10th time this season. Kennedy Brandt chipped in a career-best six points, knocking down two fourth-quarter three-pointers in her home state. To their credit, the Scarlet Knights did not back down.

Rutgers won the fourth quarter 23–16, showcasing resilience even with the outcome largely decided. Blackstone scored nine of her 13 points in the final period, igniting a 6–0 run with consecutive layups. Zachara Perkins added another layup, and Ndiaye completed a three-point play to keep the energy alive.

Brandt’s two late three-pointers electrified the crowd, and Deja Young closed out Rutgers’ scoring with a free throw. Illinois ultimately secured the 76–56 win, but the fourth quarter revealed the competitive spirit that Rutgers continues to build around.

Illinois shot 46 percent from the field compared to Rutgers’ 36 percent. From three-point range, Illinois connected at 40 percent, while Rutgers shot 23.5 percent.

The Illini held a 39–33 rebounding edge and forced 18 turnovers, compared to 11 forced by Rutgers. Those efficiency margins in the middle quarters proved decisive.

Rutgers returns home to Jersey Mike's Arena for Senior Day and a Blackout matchup against the Penn State Lady Lions. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. ET and will air on Big Ten Network.

While the record stands at 9–17 overall and 1–14 in conference play, the returns of Blackstone and Lester offer optimism. The fourth-quarter effort in Champaign reflected a team that continues to compete possession by possession.

More from Rutgers on SI

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations