Rutgers Women’s Basketball Falls To Ohio State In A 71-49 Landslide

Rutgers Women’s Basketball faced Ohio State’s squad on Saturday, which ended in a 71-49 slump. The Knights lost their footing against the Buckeyes’ balanced scoring and tightly packed defense. With this win, Ohio extended its seven-game win streak, while the Scarlet Knights struggled with turnovers and inefficiency in their third straight conference loss.

Rutgers Comes Up Short With Their Third Straight Loss

Ohio State jumped ahead 31-26 at halftime, capitalizing on Rutgers’ 10 first-half turnovers, part of a season-high 21 total that led to 18 Buckeye points. The Knights shot a dismal 32.8% from the field and 25% from three, unable to find rhythm against Ohio State’s length and physicality.

It was Rutgers’ first true road game in Big Ten play, and they failed to secure positive momentum with it. Destiny Adams led with 12 points, but managed just eight assists as a team. The Knights’ press faltered, yielding 52 paint points and 14 offensive rebounds to Ohio State. Imani Lester’s third-quarter block by Cambridge showed how terribly matched they were.

Talking about Kennedy Cambridge, her skills were a highlight of the game. She led the Buckeyes’ attack with a career-high seven assists to go with nine points, eight rebounds, three steals, and a block. She fed teammates like Elsa Lemmila for easy buckets during a pivotal 14-4 third-quarter run that ballooned the lead to 18.

Cambridge’s 4.3 steals per game lead the Big Ten, and her all-around play, up nearly four points from last season, shows apparent growth. While the Buckeyes prevailed, they showed clear sloppiness during the first half, giving ample opportunities to the Knights, which they failed to capitalize on.

Ohio State shot 46.2% from the field and converted 18-of-22 free throws, building a 20-point cushion by the fourth. Rutgers managed 23 second-half points, shooting 8-of-28 (28.6%). The loss drops Rutgers to 1-4 away from home and extends their skid against top-25 teams.

After Saturday, the next Rutgers opponent will be Maryland. They are more than desperate for a win to salvage a 1-3 conference mark. Coach Coquese Washington must address turnovers and sloppy shooting. During the post-game, Washington accepted their lackluster performance in transition.

The Knights average 62.5 points, but need efficiency against the Big Ten’s physicality. This is another wake-up call for the Knights, with a three-game losing streak, with the last one being such a big score gap, the staff needs to rethink their approach and make crucial plays if they want to save their run this season.

